World Cup Final and Champions League Final Referee takes charge of PSG v Newcastle United

It is PSG v Newcastle United tomorrow night.

A massive match for both clubs.

Nobody can have any complaints about the choice of referee for thus PSG v Newcastle clash.

As it will be Szymon Marciniak in charge.

As well as regularly taking charge of Champions League fixtures such as Tuesday night’s, the Polish referee has experienced a stunning last 12 months.

Szymon Marciniak given the responsibility of taking charge of the Argentina v France World Cup final in December 2022, then also handed the Man City v Inter Milan Champions League final in June of this year.

However, the World’s top rated referee has expressed his disappointment that he won’t be available for this midweek’s really massive fixture, Sunderland v Huddersfield on Wednesday night in the English lower leagues on the banks of the Wear.

Newcastle United official announcement – 27 November 2023:

Szymon Marciniak will referee Newcastle United’s Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

Tuesday 28th November

Paris Saint-Germain vs Newcastle United

Parc des Princes

Kick-off 8pm GMT/9pm CET

Marciniak was the referee for last year’s Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan, and is regarded as one of the continent’s finest officials, having been a FIFA-listed official for the last 12 years.

The 42-year-old, who primarily officiates in the Polish PKO Bank Polski Ekstraklasa, was included on the UEFA Elite referee list in 2015 and took charge of his first Champions League fixture the following year.

He is a regular at major international tournaments too, having featured at EURO 2016 and both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

He was appointed to referee the World Cup final between Argentina and France last year in Qatar, meaning he became only the second referee ever to take charge of a Champions League final and World Cup final in the same campaign.

2023/24 stats

Games (all competitions): 20

Yellow cards issued: 90

Red cards issued: 1

Assistants

Assistant referees: Tomasz Listkiewicz and Adam Kupsik

Fourth official: Paweł Raczkowski

VAR: Tomasz Kwiatkowski

Assistant VAR: Ivan Bebek