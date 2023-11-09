Opinion

Wonderful, wonderful Copenhagen

Newcastle United’s defeat against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, certainly didn’t put me off tuning into Wednesday night’s Champions League games involving English clubs.

I always want teams from the Septic Six to get beat but I had a feeling that Arsenal would bounce back from their defeat against us on Saturday night and turn Sevilla over.

I was much more interested in how Eric ten Hag’s Manchester United got on, against FC Copenhagen in their Parken Stadion.

Talksport were covering the game and what followed was some of the best radio I have listened to in a long time.

Man Utd quickly took hold of the game and their £72m centre forward Rasmus Hojlund gave them an early lead.

Hojlund then scored his second of the night as the half wore on and Man Utd were seemingly in cruise control.

There had been long stoppages in the first period, mainly due to an injury to Jonny Evans and an intruder entering the pitch.

I was becoming a little disinterested and contemplated switching over to Radio 5 for the Arsenal game, only for listeners to be informed that VAR were looking at a potential red card offence involving Marcus Rashford.

Within minutes Rashford had received his marching orders from the referee, just as the first half was entering it’s final stages.

And it was then that Copenhagen delivered two hammer blows in quick succession.

They went on the attack and hit the bar before Man Utd managed to clear, but the ball was soon put back into their box, the Danes pulling a goal back from close range.

The half-time whistle was imminent, when not one but two handballs occurred by Man Utd players in their own 18 yard box.

The resulting penalty was dispatched with accuracy and authority as Onana was sent the wrong way (remember Onana had saved a last minute penalty at Old Trafford in the corresponding fixture two weeks ago).

I spent the half-time break checking out the meltdown on the Man Utd forums and Youtuber channels.

Some of the reactions were thoroughly entertaining and a couple were absolutely hilarious.

Once the game resumed, it soon sounded like Copenhagen had lost the momentum they had built up at the end of the first half.

It was Man Utd who seemed to be in the ascendancy and after the hour mark they were awarded a penalty for another handball.

Their captain Bruno Fernandes fired the ball into the top corner and he and his teammates wheeled away to celebrate in front of the home supporters.

Garnacho even had the cheek to shush the crowd.

As the game entered the last 10 minutes and with the Danish club labouring a little bit, it was beginning to look like Man Utd were about to hold on and get themselves out of jail in the group.

However, was there to be a sting (or two!) in the tail in this match and this is why I love football.

The underdogs began piling forward against ten men Man Utd and amazingly grabbed an equaliser with eight minutes of normal time remaining.

I was over the moon for them but nobody could have envisaged what was to come.

As the clock began slowly ticking down to the 90 minute mark, Copenhagen weren’t yet ready to call it a night.

With uncertainty creeping into the Man Utd back four, Onana had to come to their rescue and parry.

With the ball apparently heading out of play it was retrieved on the left and after a passage of play where Man Utd just couldn’t get near the ball, it eventually fell into their 18 yard box.

Who else but a kid with the Christian name of Rooney managed to get on the end of it.

His first time shot bounced past Onana to send the Danish fans into ecstasy.

I was up out of my armchair fists pumping when the final whistle went.

There was a lot of derision and Newcastle United had to take a bit of stick on Wednesday morning, after falling to the bottom of our group.

Well Salford Reds fans now see their team back at the bottom of their own group and from what I’m seeing and reading they aren’t happy.

Their is a growing clamour for ten Hag to be sacked and also the realisation that they are carrying bang average players on massive money.

And then of course there is the memory of Wednesday week at Old Trafford, when Man Utd were hammered by Eddie’s Hotrods, after most of our first team were left out after failing their MOTs.

Newcastle United have what all Manchester United fans would love to have.

They have been literally begging for Qatari ‘oil money’ and are jealous of our ownership model.

We also have something else they would sell their own grannies for at this minute.

We have a young and intelligent manager, who strives to play winning and entertaining football.

He also happens to be a gentleman who is polite and magnanimous, and doesn’t try to influence situations with snide remarks, made before or after any match.

“There is only one United and we’re gonna win the League (before them)….Newcastle, Newcastle!”