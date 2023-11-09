Newsletter

News

Wolves Sporting Director found guilty on FA charge following Newcastle United match incident

14 hours ago
The Wolves Sporting Director Matt Hobbs was charged with misconduct by The FA, following the 2-2 draw with Newcastle United at Molineux last month.

After the game, the Wolves Sporting Director claimed to have used language towards a match official that was “improper and/or abusive and/or insulting” in the tunnel, following the final whistle.

Now Hobbs has been issued with a one-match stadium ban and a fine.

The Wolves Sporting Director having admitted his language towards a match official in or around the Molineux tunnel, immediately afterwards the controversial draw with the Magpies last month, was improper and/or abusive and/or insulting.

He has been found guilty of The FA charge by an independent regulatory commission and will be suspended for one fixture. Hobbs also hit with a £4,000 fine.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 28 October 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 22, 45+4 pen

Wolves:

Lemina 36, Hwang Hee-chan 71

Possession was Wolves 43%  Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Wolves 11 Newcastle 13

Shots on target were Wolves 6 Newcastle 5

Corners Wolves 8 Newcastle 7

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Attendance: 31,584 (NUFC 3,000)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Willock 72), Isak, Wilson, Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, Ritchie, Krafth, Targett

