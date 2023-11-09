Wolves Sporting Director found guilty on FA charge following Newcastle United match incident
The Wolves Sporting Director Matt Hobbs was charged with misconduct by The FA, following the 2-2 draw with Newcastle United at Molineux last month.
After the game, the Wolves Sporting Director claimed to have used language towards a match official that was “improper and/or abusive and/or insulting” in the tunnel, following the final whistle.
Now Hobbs has been issued with a one-match stadium ban and a fine.
The Wolves Sporting Director having admitted his language towards a match official in or around the Molineux tunnel, immediately afterwards the controversial draw with the Magpies last month, was improper and/or abusive and/or insulting.
He has been found guilty of The FA charge by an independent regulatory commission and will be suspended for one fixture. Hobbs also hit with a £4,000 fine.
Stats via BBC Sport:
Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 28 October 5.30pm
Goals:
Newcastle United:
Wilson 22, 45+4 pen
Wolves:
Lemina 36, Hwang Hee-chan 71
Possession was Wolves 43% Newcastle 57%
Total shots were Wolves 11 Newcastle 13
Shots on target were Wolves 6 Newcastle 5
Corners Wolves 8 Newcastle 7
Referee: Anthony Taylor
Attendance: 31,584 (NUFC 3,000)
Newcastle team v Wolves:
Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Willock 72), Isak, Wilson, Gordon
SUBS:
Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, Ritchie, Krafth, Targett
