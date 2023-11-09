News

Wolves Sporting Director found guilty on FA charge following Newcastle United match incident

The Wolves Sporting Director Matt Hobbs was charged with misconduct by The FA, following the 2-2 draw with Newcastle United at Molineux last month.

After the game, the Wolves Sporting Director claimed to have used language towards a match official that was “improper and/or abusive and/or insulting” in the tunnel, following the final whistle.

Now Hobbs has been issued with a one-match stadium ban and a fine.

The Wolves Sporting Director having admitted his language towards a match official in or around the Molineux tunnel, immediately afterwards the controversial draw with the Magpies last month, was improper and/or abusive and/or insulting.

He has been found guilty of The FA charge by an independent regulatory commission and will be suspended for one fixture. Hobbs also hit with a £4,000 fine.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 28 October 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 22, 45+4 pen

Wolves:

Lemina 36, Hwang Hee-chan 71

Possession was Wolves 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Wolves 11 Newcastle 13

Shots on target were Wolves 6 Newcastle 5

Corners Wolves 8 Newcastle 7

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Attendance: 31,584 (NUFC 3,000)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Willock 72), Isak, Wilson, Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, Ritchie, Krafth, Targett

