News

Wolves Sporting Director charged following Newcastle United match incident

The Wolves Sporting Director has been charged with misconduct by The FA.

Matt Hobbs on the charge in relation to the Newcastle United match on Saturday.

After the game, the Wolves Sporting Director claimed to have used language towards a match official that was “improper and/or abusive and/or insulting” in the tunnel, following the final whistle.

Birmingham Live report – 2 November 2023:

‘Matt Hobbs hit with FA charge over Wolves vs Newcastle allegation

Wolverhampton Wanderers news from BirminghamLive as Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs is charged with misconduct by the Football Association

Wolverhampton Wanderers sporting director Matt Hobbs has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association over an alleged incident after the club’s Premier League fixture against Newcastle United.

It is claimed that Hobbs used language towards a match official that was “improper and/or abusive and/or insulting” in the tunnel after Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Molineux. He has until Monday (November 6) to provide a response.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 28 October 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 22, 45+4 pen

Wolves:

Lemina 36, Hwang Hee-chan 71

Possession was Wolves 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Wolves 11 Newcastle 13

Shots on target were Wolves 6 Newcastle 5

Corners Wolves 8 Newcastle 7

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Attendance: 31,584 (NUFC 3,000)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Willock 72), Isak, Wilson, Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, Ritchie, Krafth, Targett

(Gary O’Neil blames match officials – Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 – Read HERE)

(Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)