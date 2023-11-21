Opinion

Why on earth would Joachim Andersen want to live in Newcastle? – Paul Parker

Paul Parker has been talking about the rumours of Joachim Andersen potentially joining Newcastle United.

The Denmark international has been linked to NUFC for some time and with the number of injuries Eddie Howe has been having to deal with this season, no surprise that he is a player once again getting mentioned ahead of this upcoming January transfer window.

When talking about the possibility during an interview with SpilXperten, Paul Parker declaring ‘Why on earth would Joachim Andersen want to live in Newcastle?’

Hmmm, what’s all this about?

When do you hear this said by anybody about a potential move by a player to any other club?

Paul Parker adding ‘He [Joachim Andersen] lives in a beautiful area in London, so it wouldn’t make any sense to me. Crystal Palace is a huge club located in a lovely area in England. It would surprise me if he chooses to go to Newcastle.’

It is all very reminiscent of another attention seeking clown, our old mate Gabby Agbonlahor. Who ahead of the January 2022 transfer window, the first after the takeover when Newcastle United were getting linked with pretty much every player, had this to say.

Gabby Agbonlahor – 28 November 2021:

“Players will go there [Newcastle United, only] for the money.

“Players want to be close to London.

“If you offered now, a player, forty thousand pounds a week at Newcastle, or thirty thousand pounds a week at Brentford, he would go to Brentford.

“Even on less money.

“(With a big snide smile on his face) Players don’t want to live in Newcastle, let’s be honest.”

I suppose the question that doesn’t need asking is, why is Paul Parker making such an insulting and disrespectful comment about our city, our region?

Well, 30 years ago he was a decent player, who ironically, clearly didn’t live in a ‘beautiful area in London’, as he moved from QPR to live in Manchester. Now of course, Paul Parker is a nobody, a failed football manager who last had a job 18 years ago as manager of Welling United where he failed, just as he had done at Chelmsford City, the only two lowly clubs that were willing to employ him as a manager.

We are secure enough to not have to rush to justify why Newcastle Upon Tyne and our region in general is such a class place.

Paul Parker is clearly just so desperate to be noticed, he feels he has to put Newcastle Upon Tyne down to get attention, so unfair to load this on to Crystal Palace, as it isn’t their club or fans who are so out of order.

However, I had to laugh at Paul Parker declaring ‘Crystal Palace is a huge club located in a lovely area in England’, well when I have visited Selhurst Park (see image above) I clearly must have been very drunk every time, as I have never once thought, you know what, it would be a dream to live down here!! As for a ‘huge club’, well, Crystal Palace are a ‘huge club’ in the same way that the likes of Brentford, Bournemouth and other similar size clubs are.

If we did ever feel the need to call witnesses to back the idea that Newcastle Upon Tyne and our region in general isn’t the dump Paul Parker infers, then I think the likes of Joelinton, Bruno, Eddie Howe, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman and many others would be happy to go into detail. We wouldn’t need the likes of Sean Longstaff, Dan Burn and Elliot Anderson to spell out why.

The reality of course is that if you are a professional football earning millions of pounds a year, then fair to say that whichever club you play for, whichever city/region it is based in, then you are going to be living in a canny house in a canny area.

When Joachim Andersen was playing for the likes of FC Twente, Sampdoria and Lyon, I don’t think he was always dreaming of one day living as close as possible to Selhurst Park.

Football players are driven by pretty much all the same things, ambition and money.

If on top of that they find somewhere that they are happy at, when it comes to both playing and living, then happy days.