Opinion

Why a 51 year old born and bred in Somerset ended up a Newcastle United fan

A frustrated Bazoox of this parish, has opined in the comments section of The Mag, why don’t more of those who comment, submit an article?

So here is my attempt.

I was originally going to try and post this during the dreary international break as an antidote to the usual ‘filler’ articles that try -and fail – to keep up our interest, so here goes.

Why is a 51 year old from Somerset a Newcastle United fan?

When I was around eight years old I actually detested football. I used to hate being selected in PE and would shuffle nondescript in the background, hoping the strict schoolmaster had forgot why I was there. I used to hate ‘power shots’, those from not far out, when they might hit one in the face when I was in goal, though I wasn’t a bad keeper actually.

I bought the Panini albums just to ‘fit in’. My first album was the 1980/81 season album which I still have by the way! Very battered now but complete! The Bolton Wanderers club badge was the one that finally completed the album after weeks of ‘swapsies’. I kept it round my mum’s shed and unfortunately the dampness seems to have affected the club crests on the pages and they are stuck together, no matter. Get on with it I hear you cry and I shall.

I asked my Dad in circa 1980 which team he followed, he said Newcastle United. He followed them because he had a coin toss with his elder brother when they were young, whether to support the toon or the arrogant lot from Highbury. My dad ‘lost’. Though he was still old enough to remember the cup exploits of the 1950s and we had won the FA Cup three times before that memorable era.

I perused the album, now looking for my adopted team, but curiously couldn’t find them in the First Division pages. To my horror I later found out they were in the SECOND DIVISION! Why was I following – reluctantly at the time – this club that had fallen on hard times and seemingly no chance of reincarnation in the future?

Well I did and do you know what? I wouldn’t change it.

We went desperately close under special K when I actually thought we would finally win something. I put my fist through the bedroom door when we lost that 4-3 at Anfield, a game so beloved of Sky Sports only because we lost. Also under Sir Robert Robson with that exciting team and that 4-3 belter at Leeds.

I always say, if you are going to follow a club then at least research its history and I can proudly say I do. In fact I know more about the history of the ‘septic six’ clubs than their own followers do.

I have seen us win nowt, like you natives, but I wouldn’t change anything.

I can’t be accused of being a glory hunter! What glory!

Newcastle are in my blood now and the breaking of the trophy drought – IF it happens – will taste that much sweeter.

HTL

‘Zummerzet’ (Somerset Phil).