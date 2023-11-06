Opinion

Where was VAR when Magpie swooped down to steal the dummy from Kai Havertz in Mariadorf?

Form is temporary but class is permanent.

Michael Arteta and his Arsenal team seem to have been suffering a dip in form after having a relatively easy start to the season.

Arteta is the only manager that can give Klopp a run for his money in terms of technical area prancing and berating officials in an unsportsmanlike manner.

Similarly, he is also Klopp’s biggest rival in post-match crying to the media, whenever his team are not automatically awarded all three points.

I am sure that they would both prefer it if their opponents just threw in the towel and let their team win.

The media lap this stuff up and their outrageous post-match rantings rarely result in sanctions. That said, even serial Arsenal apologist Martin Keown was struggling to find ways of avoiding criticising Arteta after Saturday’s rant from a parallel universe.

I often wonder if Kai Havertz was scared by a magpie as a child.

Or perhaps a magpie swooped down from the trees and stole the dummy from Kai Havertz sitting in his pram in Mariadorf.

I can only imagine that it is this deep seated resentment that causes him to come to St James’ Park determined to commit some sort of assault on one of our players.

Strangely, he almost always gets off scot-free… just thinking back to his time at Chelsea and his elbow to the side of Big Dan Burn’s head.

This time his assault was so egregious that it couldn’t be ignored.

The red mist descended, a random magpie was in his sights, and only by chance did Sean Longstaff escape serious injury.

The challenge was cowardly, reckless, two footed, with both feet being off the ground and Kai Havertz was not at all in control of the tackle.

I find it difficult to understand how that was not a red card.

I find it even harder to accept that Sean Longstaff gets a yellow card for quite rightly remonstrating with Stuart Atwell about a tackle that could have easily resulted in a career ending injury for him.

That certainly was “embarrassing” and a “disgrace”.

However, Arteta’s silence on this phase of the game is deafening.

No condemnation of the poor refereeing or talking of taking action against PGMOL for this incident.

Perhaps Kai Havertz had received specific instructions to commit as many niggly fouls as he could get away with in order to wind up the opposition and get them yellow carded.

Well that strategy certainly worked. Three in one go.

Clearly Judge Atwell has no sense of restorative justice.

The fact that a number of people are trying to excuse the Kai Havertz yellow by trying to cite the unpunished ‘vicious elbow’ from Bruno as a sort of quid pro quo is just rubbish.

First and foremost, Jorginho felt it coming and went with the momentum.

The only danger of him being hurt was if he had accidently inhaled some turf while he was rolling around on the ground, as if he had been hit by a sniper in the stands.

Yeah, it wasn’t the smartest thing that Bruno could have done, but it was more akin to a Saturday afternoon wrestling move than something out of an MMA bout.

Secondly, there was no way that this could have potentially ended Jorginho’s career.

Unlike the dirty foul by Kai Havertz.

Some have even said that the Havertz foul was like an old school Souness tackle.

Do we really want the EPL and PGMOL allowing that sort of behaviour going unchecked and football regressing back to the good old bad old days?

For me, that challenge and Atwell’s response to it, shows that there is something really wrong with the standard of refereeing in the EPL. The constant diving, time wasting and niggly challenges which went unpunished are just white noise compared to the inappropriate handling of the Kai Havertz incident.

I also find all of the noise around our controversial goal interesting.

Despite spending five minutes trying to find a reason to disallow the goal, they couldn’t. They couldn’t prove that the ball had gone out of play, they couldn’t prove that Gordon was offside and they couldn’t prove that big Joe had committed a foul.

A technological shortfall perhaps?

Better luck next time. LMFAO.

Arteta, seemingly possessed with an extra sense that PGMOL officials and the rest of the world (with the exception of Arsenal fans) do not have, finds this sickening.

What I find sickening is that he doesn’t come out and say that his team should have been down to 10 men and that he will speak to Kai Havertz about his future behaviour.

It’s almost as if Mikel Arteta still hasn’t forgiven us for depriving them of Champions League football back in 2022. Maybe that’s what he really found sickening.

Howay the lads.