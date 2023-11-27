Opinion

Where have all the Scots gone?

As a 73 year old now living in the bone warming Canary Islands, I thought I might finally get around to writing an article for The Mag.

As a bit of context, I was born in 1950 in the maternity hospital in Newcastle which would have been in sight of the NUFC floodlights if we had had floodlights then.

I was then raised in East Sleekburn just outside Bedlington and with a Newcastle United supporting dad, I was born into being a Magpie fan.

I have many memories of good times, particularly the Fairs Cup win, and probably many more bad times.

I was at our FA Cup final loss to Liverpool and our League Cup final loss to Man City.

Maybe more about those in another article.

The main point of this article, we got to it eventually, is what ever happened to the Scots?

When I started watching the Mags in the early 60s every top flight team had several Scottish players.

To my memory we had Gordon Marshall, Bob Moncur, John McNamee, Tommy Gibb, Willie Penman, Dave Hilley, Jimmy Scott, Jackie Sinclair, Jimmy Smith. I could go on but where are all the Scots now?

In other teams, no Dalglish, Hansen, Souness, Law, Bremner, Gray or anyone approaching that level.

So where are they now and why?

With all respect to McTominay and McGinn, they are not close to some of the names mentioned above.

Currently we have no real Scots in our team.

Matt Ritchie is about as English as I am,

Whilst attempts to Scottishise Gordon, Anderson, Livramento and Barnes are desperate attempts to steal from under the nose of Gormless Gareth.

Which brings me back to whatever happened to all the Scots who used to grace our football clubs?