Opinion

I just thought I would begin the week with a recap and breakdown of some of the weekend football results, especially in the Premier League. Though don’t worry, I won’t forget about out friends in the lower leagues…

Manchester City and Liverpool started the Premier League proceedings with a Saturday lunch time kick-off.

Erling Haaland notched his 50th Premier League goal in only 48 games to put City 1-0 up in the first half. This personal feat is incredible.

When Manchester City are relegated, Erling Haaland will be off, and I can see him heading to a Real Madrid or Bayern Munich, before coming back to the EPL to resume unfinished business, probably with the Toon.

If Super Eddie Howe is tempted by the England job, I can actually foresee Pep Guardiola (another SBR disciple) being offered the chance to manage Newcastle United.

Pie in the sky for the moment though and going back to the Etihad it was them lucky lads from Liverpool who managed to grab a share of the spoils on Saturday, with a fine strike by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

By 3pm it was over to St James’ Park for the annual dismantling and beating of Chelsea.

These southern softies are usually no match for Newcastle United when we play on our own patch and a 4-1 pasting ensued.

The teatime kick-off between Brentford and the north London whingers Arsenal stayed goalless until the 89th minute, when the dirty and expensive Kai Havertz popped up with a rare goal.

Sunday saw ‘title contenders’ (don’t laugh) Spurs take on Unai Emery’s Aston Villa in the 2pm kick off.

After taking the lead Spurs did what they have always been best at and flattered to deceive.

Villa eventually settled and came into the game as the first half petered out, equalising with a fine headed goal on the stroke of half-time.

With the game up in the air it was Ollie Watkins who grabbed the headlines by finally sinking Spurs’ ship with a clever finish.

So then it was over to Goodison Park.

After constantly having it rammed down our necks following Everton’s 10 point deduction that “there’s nothing like a wounded animal”, some people were expecting the scouse mackems to give ten Hag’s hapless Manchester United a decent game.

Not on your life.

These toothless tigers couldn’t put an imprint on anybody and after a wonder goal from Garnacho, the Salfords never really had to get out of second gear in an easy 3-0 win.

Elsewhere, further down the football pyramid, Tony ‘Rinus’ Mowbray’s Sunderland faced the daunting trek to Home Park to take on the mighty Plymouth Argyle.

Another defeat (their seventh of the season in the League) would have meant a long journey home for the ‘Wearside Ajax Lads fans’, especially when they heard our result.

So things are shaping up quite nicely from a Newcastle United point of view.

We have dug in with a depleted squad and hung on to the coat tails of the teams slightly above us.

I now fancy us for a hat-trick of wins on the bounce against Man Utd next weekend but first of all we have the little matter of a trip to Paris.

Enjoy yourselves you lucky lads and lasses who are making the trip.