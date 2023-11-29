Opinion

When automated player ratings go very wrong – PSG 1 Newcastle 1

It ended PSG 1 Newcastle 1.

An enthralling match with countless talking points…

Speaking of which, looking at the individuals in black and white, always interesting to get an independent perspective on how this played out.

Whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Sometimes though, these kind of automated player ratings based only on data, not somebody’s eyes, can go a little wrong, or sometimes very wrong!

Now whoscored have published their independent player ratings for this PSG 1 Newcastle 1 match:

As you can see, only three Newcastle United players rated 7.0 or higher. With Miguel Almiron (7.4) rated just higher than Nick Pope (7.3) and Bruno (7.3).

Now all of that trio played really well but only 7.3 for the Newcastle United keeper?

As for Tino Livramento with 6.5!!!

A bit like our TV, I think Whoscored need to turn their automated ratings machine off and back on, see if they can get it working properly again.

Interesting to compare and contrast these independent automated ratings with those of Jonathan Drape-Comyn, who we had doing our own PSG 1 Newcastle 1 match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE.

Stats via BBC Sport:

PSG 1 Newcastle 1 – Tuesday 28 November 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 24

PSG:

Mbappe 90+8 pen

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was PSG 72% Newcastle 28%

Total shots were PSG 31 Newcastle 5

Shots on target were PSG 7 Newcastle 2

Corners were PSG 6 Newcastle 2

Referee: Szymon Marciniak

Newcastle team v PSG:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Unused subs:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Huntley, Ndiweni, Parkinson

