Opinion

What would be your selection of Newcastle team v Bournemouth? Vote now

23 hours ago
Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle team v Bournemouth?

Eddie Howe and his squad coming off the back of a tough week of matches, successful against Man U and Arsenal but losing in Dortmund.

We have put together a list of the 19 players who could potentially be selected for this game from the first team squad.

This latest run of seven Premier League matches bringing wins over Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Burnley, Brentford and Sheffield United, plus a point at each of Wolves and West Ham.

It is ten weeks since Eddie Howe’s side last lost a Premier League match and if getting another victory today, it would be massive going into the international break.

However, the list of unavailable players has grown to ridiculous length.

Botman – Injured

Targett – Injured

Tonali – Banned

Burn – Injured

Bruno – Suspended

Isak – Injured

Anderson – Injured

Murphy – Injured

Barnes – Injured

Manquillo – Injured

Eddie Howe said he would see how Callum Wilson was in training on Friday before he decided if he could make this matchday squad, having been forced off with a ‘tight hamstring’ against Dortmund on Tuesday. We have included Wilson amongst your options to choose from.

A choice of nineteen NUFC players then.

However, this list of 19 below only includes 15 outfield players and of those, one is 17 year old Lewis Miley who has only just recovered from glandular fever, plus the likes of Dummett and Ritchie who fair to say, not many fans were imagining competing for Premier League starts this season.

So what would be your Newcastle team v Bournemouth? Please vote now.

*** Poll now closed

