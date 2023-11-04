Opinion

What would be your selection of Newcastle team v Arsenal? Vote now

Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle team v Arsenal?

Eddie Howe and his squad coming off the back of a great win on Wednesday with a much changed side.

We have put together a list of the 20 players who could potentially be selected for this game from the first team squad.

This latest run of eleven matches bringing wins over Man U, PSG, Crystal Palace, Manchester City, Burnley, Brentford and Sheffield United, plus a point at each of Wolves, West Ham and AC Milan, the only real setback coming against Dortmund.

Since 2 September, Newcastle have only lost that one match and it could have gone either way against Dortmund, Howe’s men didn’t deserve to lose that one.

A choice of twenty NUFC players then, as Eddie Howe wonders what to do after the 3-0 against Man Utd.

So what would be your Newcastle team v Arsenal? Please vote now.

Results of the poll will be published before kick-off.