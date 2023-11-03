Opinion

What happened at Old Trafford now making people sit up and take notice

I spent most of yesterday contemplating, also trying to absorb what I had witnessed at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening.

This was a ‘statement’ win by a Newcastle United side, that were seemingly intent on not losing.

Every man in black and white stripes admirably stepped up to the mark and the manner in which this game was won will be talked about for years.

There is a changing of the guard happening in the EPL and for the last fifteen months at least, it is Eddie Howe’s superb Magpies who have been the quickest out of the blocks in hunting down the Septic Six.

The win against Manchester United at Old Trafford with a depleted Newcastle United team of mostly squad players and rookies, will have got a lot of people talking and now taking proper notice.

Thoughts now turn to Saturday’s game against Arsenal under the lights.

Do I think we can beat them and send Arteta’s Gunners back down to the Smoke with their tails between their legs?

You bet I do.

Some of our regular / experienced players will be back in from the start and the whole squad will be buoyed by the Gallowgate atmosphere, which I anticipate will be electric.

As I sat in the Fat Ox in Whitley Bay yesterday, there was roughly about 260 years of experience at wor table…

The two Auld Als, Clever Trevor and myself.

Each of us were just that little bit happier as we supped on our pints.

Wor Young-un phoned me on his way to Liverpool and we had about 20 minutes good cràic.

I said to him that at this moment in time I feel as good as what I did during the 1992/93 season, when I was still in my twenties.

That was my favourite time ever following my beloved black and whites, Kevin Keegan is still mine and my brothers’ all-time hero.

Me and my mates may now be getting longer in the tooth and supping more than we all should, but we are now nearly all convinced that Eddie Howe and Newcastle United are at the beginning of a glorious future, for the club and for the city.

I finished my day off with a couple of large whiskeys in The Vic, listening to some Lindisfarne on the jukebox.

Then some more memories came back, as I remembered how St James’ Park was literally bouncing back in 1993.

I may even nip around to Ray Laidlaw’s later, to ask if he may consider getting his drum kit back out if we win the Carabao Cup this season.

That would definitely shake up some of the committee in Tynemouth Club.