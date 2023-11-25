Opinion

Weekend Premier League fixtures – Newcastle United perspective on those games elsewhere

Looking at these Premier League fixtures this weekend.

Seeing the other games from a Newcastle United perspective.

Eddie Howe and his players with yet another big game, this time at home to Chelsea.

As a Newcastle United fan though, have a look at this weekend’s Premier League fixtures and have a think about what you’d like to happen and what is likely in terms of results:

This is how the table looks on Saturday morning before this weekend’s Premier League fixtures are played:

My Conclusions

Obviously, a very interesting one to kick off the weekend’s Premier League fixtures.

I’m guessing that like myself, most of you will be hoping Liverpool get hammered. Not least because I can’t see NUFC finishing above Man City, whereas I think Liverpool have carried a lot of luck this season and Newcastle can finish above the scousers, if our form (and luck!) is what it needs to be. I see Man City winning comfortably anyway.

The media choose not to mention it but Brighton very poor in recent times, no wins at all in their last six Premier League matches and I think Forest will get at least a point today.

Speaking of Liverpool’s luck, they were fortunate to beat Brentford 3-0 last time out. Brentford could and should have taken the lead after creating decent chances, only to waste them and then Salah scoring six minutes before half-time. Two goals in the final half hour giving it a very distorted scoreline. Brentford before that had won three PL games in a row, 3-0 against Burnley and 3-2 against West Ham, with a 2-0 win at Chelsea in between. Arsenal haven’t looked convincing in recent times and with the embarrassing way their players, manager and indeed entire club behaved when losing at Newcastle, interesting to see what excuses Arteta will make if (when!) they don’t win today? I definitely fancy Brentford to get something.

On Sunday, a couple of interesting matches.

Picking up injuries and losing to both Chelsea and Wolves, a wheel or two appears to have come off the Spurs bandwagon. They are another team who have had considerable luck early this season and any result could happen against Villa. I think and hope it will be a draw.

One of those where you would love both clubs to lose but I suppose we have to want Everton to get at least something. Hopefully the fully deserved 10 points deduction will still see them go down.

Man U are another side who have had incredible luck in terms of their results compared to performances. Including a far from comfortable 1-0 at home to Luton last time. Man U set to struggle again today I think and on this occasion I think the odds are that they won’t carry enough luck this time to get a win. Yet another match where I fancy a draw.

Of course, the only really important match this weekend, is the one today at St James’ Park.

Beating Chelsea would make it six wins from seven home Premier League matches.

Plus it could close the gap to only three points off the top four, if other results also go the way of NUFC.