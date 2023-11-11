Opinion

Weekend Premier League fixtures – Newcastle United perspective on these games elsewhere

Looking at these Premier League fixtures this weekend.

Seeing the other games from a Newcastle United perspective.

Eddie Howe and his players with yet another big game, this time away to Bournemouth

As a Newcastle United fan, have a look at this weekend’s Premier League fixtures and have a think about what you’d like to happen and what is likely in terms of results:

This is how the table looks on Saturday before this weekend’s Premier League fixtures are played:

My Conclusions

A very interesting one to kick off the weekend’s Premier League fixtures.

Spurs have had so much luck early in the season and that really came to an end on Monday, hammered 4-1 at home by Chelsea and picking up red cards and injuries.

They are up against Wolves, a team who managed to be the first to lose to Sheffield United this season but who recently defeated Man City and drew with Newcastle and Villa. Anything could happen in this one I think.

Arsenal aren’t looking as good as last season and Newcastle’s deserved win last weekend shows they are far from unbeatable. Plus, the embarrassing behaviour of the entire club was simply shameful. Would love to see Burnley get something but having lost nine and only victorious against fellow promoted side Luton, that would be a ‘little’ optimistic.

Man U v Luton is intriguing. Luton’s draw and almost win against Liverpool last weekend suggests they may not be the easy beats that most have assumed.

Heavily rumoured that ten Hag could be sacked if losing yet again, Man U have been hammered 3-0 at home in both their most recent Old Trafford matches to Man City and Newcastle United, then another embarrassing defeat at Copenhagen after leading 2-0 in midweek. Amazing to say it but not a great surprise if Luton get something…

Moving on to Sunday and media darlings Emery’s Villa were poor in a 2-0 defeat last weekend at Forest. Having had a Thursday night match in Europe (2-1 win over AZ), it will be interesting to see if Villa get back on track against an up and down Fulham side who have had a free week to prepare.

Speaking of media darlings… Brighton have won none of their last six Premier League matches and have conceded 12 goals in them. Early in the season this would have been a match where everybody would have wondered how many Brighton would win by. However, with their poor form and Sheff Utd on a high after winning their first PL match of the season, another interesting one to keep an eye on.

A lucky draw at Luton and then defeat at Toulouse, Jurgen Klopp not happy! Liverpool up against a dangerous Brentford side who have scored eight goals in their last three PL matches, winning against Burnley, Chelsea and West Ham. With the advantage of a free week to prepare, every chance Frank’s men can get at least a point off the scousers.

As usual, the media will be massively talking Chelsea up, as they do each time on the rare occasions when they win a match. However, Chelsea had ridiculous luck on Monday as Spurs imploded, Pochettino’s side even looking clueless on how to break down a nine man opposition until Tottenham’s bizarre high line tactics gave them every help. I can’t see anything other than a comfortable Man City victory.

Of course, the only really important match this weekend, is that one today at Bournemouth.

Newcastle could be within touching distance of the top four if getting another PL victory.

Beating Bournemouth would make it six wins and two draws in their last eight PL matches, 20 points from a possible 24 if NUFC do the business today.