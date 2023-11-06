News

We know how good Newcastle United are – Edin Terzic

Edin Terzic has been speaking ahead of Tuesday night’s match against Newcastle United.

The Borussia Dortmund boss hoping to repeat the victory at St James’ Park.

Edin Terzic declaring ahead of Tuesday ‘We know how good Newcastle United are’ as Eddie Howe goes into this match on the back of two brilliant wins over Man U and Arsenal.

In contrast, Borussia Dortmund, previously unbeaten in the Bundesliga this season, were hammered 4-0 by Bayern Munich on Saturday, which included a hat-trick for Harry Kane.

Edin Terzic talking ahead of Tuesday’s match against Newcastle United:

“We know how good Newcastle United are.

“We know their quality and we know they weren’t happy with their performance against us two weeks ago.

“It is going to be very intense tomorrow.

“We know they are pushing very hard.

“We have to stay focused until the end.

“We have a great chance of getting three points and winning the direct duel against Newcastle.”

Edin Terzic on losing 4-0 at home to Bayern Munich on Saturday:

“We are extremely disappointed because we had set our sights high before the game.

“You are 1-0 down after the first set-piece. How aggressive they were, how they got the balls.

“They [Bayern Munich] played a really good game and we got off to a very sloppy start.

“There was a phase in the first half where we were able to take a lot of balls from them in the middle but we didn’t manage to keep up with their pace and ball security.

“These are issues that we have repeatedly addressed in recent months.

“We wanted to prevent their counter-attacks, but we couldn’t do that, then have to chase after them again.

“It’s brutally disappointing.

“We won a lot of balls in the back four and pushed forward courageously but they punished small situations ice-cold.

“It just wasn’t right at the front and back, not in all areas.

“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to take the next step towards Bayern.”