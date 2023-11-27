Watch PSG v Newcastle Live TV – These global Tuesday channel listings
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch PSG v Newcastle Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Tuesday (8pm (UK) kick-off).
Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to build on an excellent last three months, which have featured wins over Chelsea, Arsenal, Man U, Crystal Palace, PSG, Brentford, Manchester City, Burnley and Sheffield United, as well as draws away at Wolves, West Ham and AC Milan, only the defeats to Dortmund and Bournemouth (twice) a real setback (with thirty three goals scored and only eleven conceded in these last fifteen matches).
Global listings courtesy of LivesoccerTV:
Algeria beIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Andorra RMC Sport 1
Angola SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA
Anguilla Flow Sports AppFlowsports.co
Antigua and Barbuda Flowsports.coFlow Sports App
Argentina ESPN2 ArgentinaStar+ESPN Argentina
Armenia FAST TV
Aruba Flow Sports AppFlowsports.co
Australia Stan Sport
Austria Sky Sport Austria 1DAZN AustriaSky Sport Austria 3DAZN2
Bahamas Flow Sports AppFlowsports.co
Bahrain beIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD
Bangladesh Sony LIV
Barbados Flowsports.coFlow Sports App
Belgium Proximus PickxPickx+ Sports 2
Belize ESPN2
Benin SuperSport Football Plus ROACanal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 2
Bermuda Flowsports.coFlow Sports App
Bhutan Sony LIV
Bolivia Star+ESPN 4 Sur
Bosnia and Herzegovina Moja TV
Botswana SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA
Brazil HBO Max
British Virgin Islands Flow Sports AppFlowsports.co
Brunei beIN Sports ConnectbeIN Sports 3 ThailandbeIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Bulgaria MAX Sport 4
Burkina Faso DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROACanal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 2
Burundi SuperSport Football Plus ROACanal+ FootDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2
Cambodia beIN Sports 3 ThailandbeIN Sports Connect
Cameroon SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROACanal+ Foot
Canada DAZN Canada
Cape Verde SuperSport Football Plus ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowCanal+ Foot
Cayman Islands Flow Sports AppFlowsports.co
Central African Republic Canal+ FootSuperSport Football Plus ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Chad TODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport Football Plus ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowbeIN 4K ArabiaCanal+ Foot
Chile Star+
China iQiyiQQ Sports Live
Colombia ESPN 4 SurStar+
Comoros SuperSport Football Plus ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Congo Canal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA
Congo DR SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Costa Rica Star+ESPN2
Cote D’Ivoire Canal+ FootSuperSport Football Plus ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2
Croatia Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Cyprus Cytavision on the Go
Czech Republic Nova Sport 3
Denmark Viaplay DenmarkTV3+ HD
Djibouti SuperSport Football Plus ROAbeIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN 4K ArabiaCanal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 2beIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1DStv Now
Dominica Flowsports.coFlow Sports App
Dominican Republic ESPN2Star+
Ecuador Star+ESPN 4 Sur
Egypt beIN Sports EnglishbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
El Salvador Star+ESPN2
Equatorial Guinea SuperSport Football Plus ROASuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ FootDStv Now
Eritrea DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Estonia Viaplay Estonia
Ethiopia SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2
Faroe Islands TV3+ HD
Finland MTV Urheilu 1C More Suomi
France RMC Sport en directCanal+ FranceFreeRMC Sport 1
Gabon SuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ FootSuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now
Gambia Canal+ FootSuperSport Football Plus ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2
Germany DAZN2DAZN Germany
Ghana DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROACanal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece Cosmote Sport 2 HD
Grenada Flow Sports AppFlowsports.co
Guatemala ESPN2Star+
Guinea SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv NowCanal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 2
Guinea-Bissau DStv NowCanal+ FootSuperSport Football Plus ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Honduras ESPN2Star+
Hong Kong beIN Sports 3 Hong KongbeIN Sports Connect Hong Kong
Hungary Sport 2 Hungary
Iceland Vodafone Sport
India Sony LIVJioTV
Indonesia Vidio
Iran beIN Sports EnglishbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD
Iraq beIN 4K ArabiabeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishTOD
Ireland RTE 2RTE PlayerTNT Sports 2LiveScore Appdiscovery+ Appdiscovery+
Israel 5Sport5Sport 4K
Italy Mediaset Infinity
Jamaica Flow Sports AppFlowsports.co
Japan WOWOW Prime
Jordan beIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1
Kenya DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Kosovo ART Sport 4ArtMotion
Kuwait beIN Sports EnglishbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Laos beIN Sports ConnectbeIN Sports 3 Thailand
Latvia Viaplay Latvia
Lebanon beIN 4K ArabiaTODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1
Lesotho SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now
Liberia DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN 4K ArabiaTODbeIN Sports HD 1
Liechtenstein Blue Sport 3 LiveBlue Sport
Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania
Luxembourg RMC Sport 1Pickx+ Sports 2
Macau iQiyiTDM Desporto
Madagascar DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Malawi SuperSport Football Plus ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now
Malaysia beIN Sports 3 MalaysiabeIN Sports Connect Malaysiasooka
Maldives Sony LIV
Mali Canal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now
Mauritania Canal+ FootbeIN SPORTS CONNECTTODDStv NowbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1beIN 4K ArabiaSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Mauritius DStv NowRMC Sport 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Mayotte SuperSport Football Plus ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Mexico HBO MaxCinemax
Monaco RMC Sport 1
Montenegro Arena Sport 4 Serbia
Montserrat Flowsports.coFlow Sports App
Morocco beIN Sports HD 1beIN 4K ArabiabeIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports English
Mozambique DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Namibia SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now
Nepal Sony LIV
Netherlands Ziggo Sport Racing
New Zealand beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nicaragua Star+ESPN2
Niger Canal+ FootSuperSport Football Plus ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2
Nigeria DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus NigeriaCanal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 2
North Macedonia MaxTV GoArena Sport 4 Serbia
Norway TV 2 PlayTV2 Sport
Oman beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1beIN 4K ArabiaTOD
Pakistan Sony LIV
Palestine beIN Sports EnglishbeIN 4K ArabiaTODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Panama Flowsports.coFlow Sports AppESPN2Star+
Paraguay ESPN 4 SurStar+
Peru Star+ESPN 4 Sur
Poland Polsat Sport Premium 2Polsat Box Go
Portugal DAZN PortugalEleven Sports 2 Portugal
Puerto Rico ViX
Qatar TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1beIN 4K ArabiabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Reunion SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Romania Digi OnlineOrange Sport 2 RomaniaPrima PlayDigi Sport 3 RomaniaPrima Sport 1Orange TV Go
Russia Match TVmatchtv.ruSportbox.ru
Rwanda SuperSport Football Plus ROACanal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 2
Saint Helena SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Saint Kitts and Nevis Flowsports.coFlow Sports App
Saint Lucia Flow Sports AppFlowsports.co
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Flow Sports AppFlowsports.co
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Saudi Arabia TODbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1
Senegal DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROACanal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 2
Serbia Arena Sport 4 Serbia
Seychelles SuperSport MaXimo 2Flow Sports AppDStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROAFlowsports.co
Sierra Leone Canal+ FootSuperSport Football Plus ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now
Singapore beIN Sports 3beIN Sports Connect SingaporeStarHub TV+
Slovakia Nova Sport 3
Slovenia Sportklub 2 Slovenia
Somalia beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K ArabiaSuperSport Football Plus ROAbeIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN Sports HD 1SuperSport MaXimo 2
South Africa DStv AppSuperSport Premier LeagueSuperSport MaXimo 2
South Sudan DStv NowTODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain Movistar+Movistar Liga de Campeones 5
Sri Lanka Sony LIV
Sudan beIN 4K ArabiabeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1DStv NowTODSuperSport Football Plus ROASuperSport MaXimo 2beIN Sports English
Swaziland SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA
Sweden TV4 SwedenTV4 Play
Switzerland Canal+ FranceBlue SportRMC Sport 1Blue Sport 3 Live
Syria beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishbeIN 4K Arabia
Taiwan eltaott.tv
Tanzania DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Thailand beIN Sports ConnectbeIN Sports 3 Thailand
Togo SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROACanal+ Foot
Trinidad and Tobago Flow Sports AppFlowsports.co
Tunisia beIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports English
Turkey Exxen
Turks and Caicos Islands Flowsports.coFlow Sports App
Uganda SuperSport Football Plus ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now
Ukraine MEGOGO Football 2
United Arab Emirates TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1beIN 4K Arabia
United Kingdom discovery+ Appdiscovery+TNT Sports 2
United States Paramount+ViX
Uruguay ESPN 4 SurStar+
Venezuela ESPN 4 SurStar+
Vietnam FPT Play
Yemen TODbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1
Zambia SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Zimbabwe SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2
(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email info@livesoccertv.com and ask them whether there is a channel showing PSG v Newcastle live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to contribute@themag.co.uk