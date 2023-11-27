TV Lisitings

Watch PSG v Newcastle Live TV – These global Tuesday channel listings

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch PSG v Newcastle Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Tuesday (8pm (UK) kick-off).

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to build on an excellent last three months, which have featured wins over Chelsea, Arsenal, Man U, Crystal Palace, PSG, Brentford, Manchester City, Burnley and Sheffield United, as well as draws away at Wolves, West Ham and AC Milan, only the defeats to Dortmund and Bournemouth (twice) a real setback (with thirty three goals scored and only eleven conceded in these last fifteen matches).

Global listings courtesy of LivesoccerTV:

Algeria beIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Andorra RMC Sport 1

Angola SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA

Anguilla Flow Sports AppFlowsports.co

Antigua and Barbuda Flowsports.coFlow Sports App

Argentina ESPN2 ArgentinaStar+ESPN Argentina

Armenia FAST TV

Aruba Flow Sports AppFlowsports.co

Australia Stan Sport

Austria Sky Sport Austria 1DAZN AustriaSky Sport Austria 3DAZN2

Bahamas Flow Sports AppFlowsports.co

Bahrain beIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD

Bangladesh Sony LIV

Barbados Flowsports.coFlow Sports App

Belgium Proximus PickxPickx+ Sports 2

Belize ESPN2

Benin SuperSport Football Plus ROACanal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 2

Bermuda Flowsports.coFlow Sports App

Bhutan Sony LIV

Bolivia Star+ESPN 4 Sur

Bosnia and Herzegovina Moja TV

Botswana SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA

Brazil HBO Max

British Virgin Islands Flow Sports AppFlowsports.co

Brunei beIN Sports ConnectbeIN Sports 3 ThailandbeIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Bulgaria MAX Sport 4

Burkina Faso DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROACanal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 2

Burundi SuperSport Football Plus ROACanal+ FootDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2

Cambodia beIN Sports 3 ThailandbeIN Sports Connect

Cameroon SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROACanal+ Foot

Canada DAZN Canada

Cape Verde SuperSport Football Plus ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowCanal+ Foot

Cayman Islands Flow Sports AppFlowsports.co

Central African Republic Canal+ FootSuperSport Football Plus ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Chad TODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport Football Plus ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowbeIN 4K ArabiaCanal+ Foot

Chile Star+

China iQiyiQQ Sports Live

Colombia ESPN 4 SurStar+

Comoros SuperSport Football Plus ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Congo Canal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA

Congo DR SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Costa Rica Star+ESPN2

Cote D’Ivoire Canal+ FootSuperSport Football Plus ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2

Croatia Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Cyprus Cytavision on the Go

Czech Republic Nova Sport 3

Denmark Viaplay DenmarkTV3+ HD

Djibouti SuperSport Football Plus ROAbeIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN 4K ArabiaCanal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 2beIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1DStv Now

Dominica Flowsports.coFlow Sports App

Dominican Republic ESPN2Star+

Ecuador Star+ESPN 4 Sur

Egypt beIN Sports EnglishbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

El Salvador Star+ESPN2

Equatorial Guinea SuperSport Football Plus ROASuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ FootDStv Now

Eritrea DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Estonia Viaplay Estonia

Ethiopia SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2

Faroe Islands TV3+ HD

Finland MTV Urheilu 1C More Suomi

France RMC Sport en directCanal+ FranceFreeRMC Sport 1

Gabon SuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ FootSuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now

Gambia Canal+ FootSuperSport Football Plus ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2

Germany DAZN2DAZN Germany

Ghana DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROACanal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece Cosmote Sport 2 HD

Grenada Flow Sports AppFlowsports.co

Guatemala ESPN2Star+

Guinea SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv NowCanal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 2

Guinea-Bissau DStv NowCanal+ FootSuperSport Football Plus ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Honduras ESPN2Star+

Hong Kong beIN Sports 3 Hong KongbeIN Sports Connect Hong Kong

Hungary Sport 2 Hungary

Iceland Vodafone Sport

India Sony LIVJioTV

Indonesia Vidio

Iran beIN Sports EnglishbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD

Iraq beIN 4K ArabiabeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishTOD

Ireland RTE 2RTE PlayerTNT Sports 2LiveScore Appdiscovery+ Appdiscovery+

Israel 5Sport5Sport 4K

Italy Mediaset Infinity

Jamaica Flow Sports AppFlowsports.co

Japan WOWOW Prime

Jordan beIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1

Kenya DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Kosovo ART Sport 4ArtMotion

Kuwait beIN Sports EnglishbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Laos beIN Sports ConnectbeIN Sports 3 Thailand

Latvia Viaplay Latvia

Lebanon beIN 4K ArabiaTODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1

Lesotho SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now

Liberia DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN 4K ArabiaTODbeIN Sports HD 1

Liechtenstein Blue Sport 3 LiveBlue Sport

Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania

Luxembourg RMC Sport 1Pickx+ Sports 2

Macau iQiyiTDM Desporto

Madagascar DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Malawi SuperSport Football Plus ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now

Malaysia beIN Sports 3 MalaysiabeIN Sports Connect Malaysiasooka

Maldives Sony LIV

Mali Canal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now

Mauritania Canal+ FootbeIN SPORTS CONNECTTODDStv NowbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1beIN 4K ArabiaSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Mauritius DStv NowRMC Sport 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Mayotte SuperSport Football Plus ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Mexico HBO MaxCinemax

Monaco RMC Sport 1

Montenegro Arena Sport 4 Serbia

Montserrat Flowsports.coFlow Sports App

Morocco beIN Sports HD 1beIN 4K ArabiabeIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports English

Mozambique DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Namibia SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now

Nepal Sony LIV

Netherlands Ziggo Sport Racing

New Zealand beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nicaragua Star+ESPN2

Niger Canal+ FootSuperSport Football Plus ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2

Nigeria DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus NigeriaCanal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 2

North Macedonia MaxTV GoArena Sport 4 Serbia

Norway TV 2 PlayTV2 Sport

Oman beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1beIN 4K ArabiaTOD

Pakistan Sony LIV

Palestine beIN Sports EnglishbeIN 4K ArabiaTODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Panama Flowsports.coFlow Sports AppESPN2Star+

Paraguay ESPN 4 SurStar+

Peru Star+ESPN 4 Sur

Poland Polsat Sport Premium 2Polsat Box Go

Portugal DAZN PortugalEleven Sports 2 Portugal

Puerto Rico ViX

Qatar TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1beIN 4K ArabiabeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Reunion SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Romania Digi OnlineOrange Sport 2 RomaniaPrima PlayDigi Sport 3 RomaniaPrima Sport 1Orange TV Go

Russia Match TVmatchtv.ruSportbox.ru

Rwanda SuperSport Football Plus ROACanal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 2

Saint Helena SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Saint Kitts and Nevis Flowsports.coFlow Sports App

Saint Lucia Flow Sports AppFlowsports.co

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Flow Sports AppFlowsports.co

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Saudi Arabia TODbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1

Senegal DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROACanal+ FootSuperSport MaXimo 2

Serbia Arena Sport 4 Serbia

Seychelles SuperSport MaXimo 2Flow Sports AppDStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROAFlowsports.co

Sierra Leone Canal+ FootSuperSport Football Plus ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now

Singapore beIN Sports 3beIN Sports Connect SingaporeStarHub TV+

Slovakia Nova Sport 3

Slovenia Sportklub 2 Slovenia

Somalia beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K ArabiaSuperSport Football Plus ROAbeIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN Sports HD 1SuperSport MaXimo 2

South Africa DStv AppSuperSport Premier LeagueSuperSport MaXimo 2

South Sudan DStv NowTODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain Movistar+Movistar Liga de Campeones 5

Sri Lanka Sony LIV

Sudan beIN 4K ArabiabeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1DStv NowTODSuperSport Football Plus ROASuperSport MaXimo 2beIN Sports English

Swaziland SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA

Sweden TV4 SwedenTV4 Play

Switzerland Canal+ FranceBlue SportRMC Sport 1Blue Sport 3 Live

Syria beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishbeIN 4K Arabia

Taiwan eltaott.tv

Tanzania DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Thailand beIN Sports ConnectbeIN Sports 3 Thailand

Togo SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROACanal+ Foot

Trinidad and Tobago Flow Sports AppFlowsports.co

Tunisia beIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports English

Turkey Exxen

Turks and Caicos Islands Flowsports.coFlow Sports App

Uganda SuperSport Football Plus ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now

Ukraine MEGOGO Football 2

United Arab Emirates TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1beIN 4K Arabia

United Kingdom discovery+ Appdiscovery+TNT Sports 2

United States Paramount+ViX

Uruguay ESPN 4 SurStar+

Venezuela ESPN 4 SurStar+

Vietnam FPT Play

Yemen TODbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1

Zambia SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Zimbabwe SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email info@livesoccertv.com and ask them whether there is a channel showing PSG v Newcastle live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)