Watch Newcastle v Chelsea Live TV – These global Saturday channel listings

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Chelsea Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Saturday (3pm (UK) kick-off).

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to build on an excellent last twelve weeks, which have featured wins over Arsenal, Man U, Crystal Palace, PSG, Brentford, Manchester City, Burnley and Sheffield United, as well as draws away at Wolves, West Ham and AC Milan, only the defeats to Dortmund and Bournemouth a real setback (with twenty eight goals scored and only ten conceded in these last fourteen matches).

Global listings courtesy of LivesoccerTV:

Albania SuperSport 2 Digitalb

Algeria TODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports English

Andorra Canal+ Foot

Angola SuperSport OTT 4DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Anguilla Csport.tv

Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv

Argentina Star+

Aruba Csport.tv

Australia Optus Sport

Austria Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Go

Bahamas Csport.tv

Bahrain beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 1

Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD1

Barbados Csport.tv

Belgium Play Sports 2Play Sports

Belize Paramount+

Benin SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Bhutan Star Sports Select HD1

Bolivia Star+

Bosnia and Herzegovina Moja TVArena Sport 1P

Botswana DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROA

Brazil ESPNStar+NOW NET e ClaroGUIGODirecTV GO

British Virgin Islands Csport.tv

Brunei Astro SupersportAstro Go

Bulgaria Play Diema XtraDiema Sport 2

Burkina Faso SuperSport OTT 4DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Burundi SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now

Cameroon SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2

Canada fuboTV Canada

Cape Verde SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROA

Cayman Islands Csport.tv

Central African Republic SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2

Chad beIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport Premier League ROAbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishTODDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4

Chile Star+

China iQiyiQQ Sports LiveMigu

Cocos Islands Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Colombia Star+

Comoros SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Congo SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now

Congo DR SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Costa Rica Paramount+

Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now

Croatia Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Czech Republic Canal+ SportSkylink

Denmark TV3 MAXViaplay Denmark

Djibouti beIN Sports EnglishSuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport OTT 4TODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Dominica Csport.tv

Dominican Republic Csport.tvParamount+

Ecuador Star+

Egypt beIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD

El Salvador Paramount+

Equatorial Guinea SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA

Eritrea SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport OTT 4DStv Now

Estonia Viaplay Estonia

Ethiopia DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4

Fiji Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Finland V Sport PremiumElisa Viihde ViaplayV Sport 2 Finland

France Canal+ Foot

Gabon SuperSport OTT 4DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Gambia SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA

Germany Sky GoSky Sport Premier LeagueWOW

Ghana SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4DStv Now

Greece Nova Sports Premier League

Grenada Csport.tv

Guatemala Paramount+

Guinea DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4

Guinea-Bissau SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport OTT 4

Honduras Paramount+

Hong Kong 620 Now Premier League TV621 Now Premier League 1Now ENow Player

Hungary TV2 PlaySpíler1

Iceland SíminnSíminnSport

India Hotstar VIPStar Sports Select 1JioTVStar Sports Select HD1

Indonesia Vidio

Iran beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishTOD

Iraq beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishTOD

Ireland Premier Sports 1Premier Player HD

Israel Sport 2

Italy Sky Sport ArenaNOW TVSKY Go Italia

Jamaica Csport.tv

Jordan beIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports English

Kenya DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4

Kiribati Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Kosovo ArtMotionSuperSport Kosova 2

Kuwait beIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD

Latvia Viaplay Latvia

Lebanon TODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports English

Lesotho SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport OTT 4

Liberia DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport OTT 4

Libya beIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD

Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania

Macau iQiyi

Madagascar SuperSport OTT 4DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malawi SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4

Malaysia Astro GoAstro Supersportsooka

Maldives Star Sports Select HD1

Mali SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport OTT 4DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2

Malta GO TV AnywhereTSN2 Malta

Marshall Islands Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Mauritania DStv NowTODbeIN Sports EnglishSuperSport MaXimo 2beIN Sports HD 1SuperSport OTT 4beIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport Premier League ROA

Mauritius SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA

Mayotte SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4

Mexico Paramount+

Montenegro Arena 3 Premium

Montserrat Csport.tv

Morocco beIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mozambique SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport OTT 4DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2

Namibia DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport OTT 4

Nauru Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Nepal Star Sports Select HD1

Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Nicaragua Paramount+

Niger SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now

Nigeria DStv NowSuperSport Premier League NigeriaSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4

Niue Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

North Macedonia Arena 3 Premium

Norway Viaplay NorwayV Sport Premier League

Oman beIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Pakistan Star Sports Select HD1

Palau Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Palestine beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishTOD

Panama Csport.tvParamount+

Paraguay Star+

Peru Star+

Philippines Setanta Sports

Poland Viaplay Poland

Portugal DAZN PortugalEleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar TODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Reunion SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROA

Romania Digi OnlineDigi Sport 2 RomaniaPrima Sport 1Orange TV GoOrange Sport 2 Romania

Rwanda SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4

Saint Helena SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport OTT 4

Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv

Saint Lucia Csport.tv

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv

Samoa Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROA

Saudi Arabia TODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport OTT 4

Serbia Arena 3 Premium

Seychelles SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4Csport.tv

Sierra Leone SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA

Singapore StarHub TV+

Slovakia SkylinkCanal+ Sport

Slovenia Arena Sport 1 Premium

Solomon Islands Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Somalia beIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4beIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN Sports HD 1SuperSport Premier League ROA

South Africa SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier LeagueDStv App

South Sudan beIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN Sports EnglishDStv NowbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain Movistar+DAZN SpainDAZN 2

Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD1

Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECTDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4beIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1SuperSport Premier League ROATOD

Swaziland SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2

Sweden V Sport PremiumViaplay Sweden

Switzerland Sky Sport Premier League

Syria beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishTOD

Taiwan eltaott.tvELTA Sports 2

Tanzania SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2

Thailand True ID

Togo SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA

Tonga Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv

Tunisia beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishTOD

Turkey TODbeIN CONNECT Turkey

Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv

Tuvalu Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Uganda SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4

Ukraine MEGOGO Football 1

United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1TOD

United States SiriusXM FCPeacock

Uruguay Star+

Vanuatu Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Venezuela Star+

Yemen beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN Sports English

Zambia SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROA

Zimbabwe SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email info@livesoccertv.com and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle v Chelsea live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)