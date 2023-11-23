Watch Newcastle v Chelsea Live TV – These global Saturday channel listings
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Chelsea Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Saturday (3pm (UK) kick-off).
Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to build on an excellent last twelve weeks, which have featured wins over Arsenal, Man U, Crystal Palace, PSG, Brentford, Manchester City, Burnley and Sheffield United, as well as draws away at Wolves, West Ham and AC Milan, only the defeats to Dortmund and Bournemouth a real setback (with twenty eight goals scored and only ten conceded in these last fourteen matches).
Global listings courtesy of LivesoccerTV:
Albania SuperSport 2 Digitalb
Algeria TODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports English
Andorra Canal+ Foot
Angola SuperSport OTT 4DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Anguilla Csport.tv
Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv
Argentina Star+
Aruba Csport.tv
Australia Optus Sport
Austria Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Go
Bahamas Csport.tv
Bahrain beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 1
Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD1
Barbados Csport.tv
Belgium Play Sports 2Play Sports
Belize Paramount+
Benin SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Bhutan Star Sports Select HD1
Bolivia Star+
Bosnia and Herzegovina Moja TVArena Sport 1P
Botswana DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROA
Brazil ESPNStar+NOW NET e ClaroGUIGODirecTV GO
British Virgin Islands Csport.tv
Brunei Astro SupersportAstro Go
Bulgaria Play Diema XtraDiema Sport 2
Burkina Faso SuperSport OTT 4DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Burundi SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now
Cameroon SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2
Canada fuboTV Canada
Cape Verde SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROA
Cayman Islands Csport.tv
Central African Republic SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2
Chad beIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport Premier League ROAbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishTODDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4
Chile Star+
China iQiyiQQ Sports LiveMigu
Cocos Islands Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
Colombia Star+
Comoros SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Congo SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now
Congo DR SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Costa Rica Paramount+
Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now
Croatia Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Czech Republic Canal+ SportSkylink
Denmark TV3 MAXViaplay Denmark
Djibouti beIN Sports EnglishSuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport OTT 4TODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Dominica Csport.tv
Dominican Republic Csport.tvParamount+
Ecuador Star+
Egypt beIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD
El Salvador Paramount+
Equatorial Guinea SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA
Eritrea SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport OTT 4DStv Now
Estonia Viaplay Estonia
Ethiopia DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4
Fiji Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Finland V Sport PremiumElisa Viihde ViaplayV Sport 2 Finland
France Canal+ Foot
Gabon SuperSport OTT 4DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Gambia SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA
Germany Sky GoSky Sport Premier LeagueWOW
Ghana SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4DStv Now
Greece Nova Sports Premier League
Grenada Csport.tv
Guatemala Paramount+
Guinea DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4
Guinea-Bissau SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport OTT 4
Honduras Paramount+
Hong Kong 620 Now Premier League TV621 Now Premier League 1Now ENow Player
Hungary TV2 PlaySpíler1
Iceland SíminnSíminnSport
India Hotstar VIPStar Sports Select 1JioTVStar Sports Select HD1
Indonesia Vidio
Iran beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishTOD
Iraq beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishTOD
Ireland Premier Sports 1Premier Player HD
Israel Sport 2
Italy Sky Sport ArenaNOW TVSKY Go Italia
Jamaica Csport.tv
Jordan beIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports English
Kenya DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4
Kiribati Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
Kosovo ArtMotionSuperSport Kosova 2
Kuwait beIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD
Latvia Viaplay Latvia
Lebanon TODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports English
Lesotho SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport OTT 4
Liberia DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport OTT 4
Libya beIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD
Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania
Macau iQiyi
Madagascar SuperSport OTT 4DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malawi SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4
Malaysia Astro GoAstro Supersportsooka
Maldives Star Sports Select HD1
Mali SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport OTT 4DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2
Malta GO TV AnywhereTSN2 Malta
Marshall Islands Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Mauritania DStv NowTODbeIN Sports EnglishSuperSport MaXimo 2beIN Sports HD 1SuperSport OTT 4beIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport Premier League ROA
Mauritius SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA
Mayotte SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4
Mexico Paramount+
Montenegro Arena 3 Premium
Montserrat Csport.tv
Morocco beIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mozambique SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport OTT 4DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2
Namibia DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport OTT 4
Nauru Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
Nepal Star Sports Select HD1
Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Nicaragua Paramount+
Niger SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now
Nigeria DStv NowSuperSport Premier League NigeriaSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4
Niue Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
North Macedonia Arena 3 Premium
Norway Viaplay NorwayV Sport Premier League
Oman beIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Pakistan Star Sports Select HD1
Palau Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Palestine beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishTOD
Panama Csport.tvParamount+
Paraguay Star+
Peru Star+
Philippines Setanta Sports
Poland Viaplay Poland
Portugal DAZN PortugalEleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar TODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Reunion SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROA
Romania Digi OnlineDigi Sport 2 RomaniaPrima Sport 1Orange TV GoOrange Sport 2 Romania
Rwanda SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4
Saint Helena SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport OTT 4
Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv
Saint Lucia Csport.tv
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv
Samoa Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROA
Saudi Arabia TODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport OTT 4
Serbia Arena 3 Premium
Seychelles SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4Csport.tv
Sierra Leone SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA
Singapore StarHub TV+
Slovakia SkylinkCanal+ Sport
Slovenia Arena Sport 1 Premium
Solomon Islands Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
Somalia beIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4beIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN Sports HD 1SuperSport Premier League ROA
South Africa SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier LeagueDStv App
South Sudan beIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN Sports EnglishDStv NowbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain Movistar+DAZN SpainDAZN 2
Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD1
Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECTDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4beIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1SuperSport Premier League ROATOD
Swaziland SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2
Sweden V Sport PremiumViaplay Sweden
Switzerland Sky Sport Premier League
Syria beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishTOD
Taiwan eltaott.tvELTA Sports 2
Tanzania SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2
Thailand True ID
Togo SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA
Tonga Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv
Tunisia beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishTOD
Turkey TODbeIN CONNECT Turkey
Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv
Tuvalu Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Uganda SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4
Ukraine MEGOGO Football 1
United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1TOD
United States SiriusXM FCPeacock
Uruguay Star+
Vanuatu Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Venezuela Star+
Yemen beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN Sports English
Zambia SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROA
Zimbabwe SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4
(*If you don't see your country listed – You can email info@livesoccertv.com and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle v Chelsea live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)
