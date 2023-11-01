Watch Manchester United v Newcastle United Live TV – These global Wednesday channel listings
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Manchester United v Newcastle United Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Wednesday (8.15pm (UK) kick-off).
Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to build on a very good last eight weeks, which have featured wins over Crystal Palace, PSG, Brentford, Manchester City, Burnley and Sheffield United, as well as draws away at Wolves, West Ham and AC Milan, only that defeat to Dortmund a real setback (with twenty four goals scored and only six conceded in these last ten matches).
Global listings courtesy of LivesoccerTV:
Albania SuperSport 2 Digitalb
Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN Sports English
Angola DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Anguilla ESPN2 CaribbeanESPNPlay Caribbean
Antigua and Barbuda ESPNPlay CaribbeanESPN2 Caribbean
Argentina ESPN ArgentinaESPN2 ArgentinaStar+
Armenia Setanta Sports 1
Aruba ESPNPlay CaribbeanESPN2 Caribbean
Australia beIN SPORTS 3beIN Sports Connect
Austria DAZN AustriaDAZN1
Azerbaijan Setanta Sports 1
Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports English
Barbados ESPNPlay CaribbeanESPN2 Caribbean
Belarus Setanta Sports 1
Belize ESPN NorteESPN2 CaribbeanESPN3
Benin SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Bermuda ESPN2 Caribbean
Bolivia Star+ESPN2
Bosnia and Herzegovina Arena Sport 1PArena Sport 1Moja TV
Botswana DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Brazil Star+
British Virgin Islands ESPN2 CaribbeanESPNPlay Caribbean
Bulgaria Diema SportPlay Diema Xtra
Burkina Faso SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA
Burundi SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA
Cameroon DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Canada DAZN Canada
Cape Verde DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Cayman Islands ESPNPlay CaribbeanESPN2 Caribbean
Central African Republic SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Chad SuperSport Premier League ROAbeIN Sports HD 1SuperSport MaXimo 2beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishDStv NowTOD
Chile ESPN2 ChileStar+ESPN Chile
Colombia ESPN2Star+
Comoros SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Congo DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Congo DR SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Costa Rica ESPN3Star+ESPN Norte
Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now
Croatia Arena Sport 9 Croatia
Cuba ESPNPlay CaribbeanESPN2 Caribbean
Cyprus Cytavision Sports 3Cytavision on the Go
Czech Republic Nova Sport 2
Denmark TV3+ HDViaplay Denmark
Djibouti SuperSport Premier League ROAbeIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN Sports HD 1SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Dominica ESPN2 CaribbeanESPNPlay Caribbean
Dominican Republic ESPNPlay CaribbeanESPN3ESPN NorteESPN2 CaribbeanStar+
Ecuador ESPN2Star+
Egypt TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports English
El Salvador Star+ESPN NorteESPN3
Equatorial Guinea SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2
Eritrea SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now
Estonia Viaplay EstoniaSetanta Sports 1
Ethiopia DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Faroe Islands TV3+ HD
Finland Elisa Viihde ViaplayV Sport PremiumV Sport 1 Finland
France FreebeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports 2
Gabon SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA
Gambia SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now
Georgia Setanta Sports 2 GeorgiaSetanta Sports 1
Germany DAZN1DAZN Germany
Ghana SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now
Grenada ESPN2 CaribbeanESPNPlay Caribbean
Guadeloupe ESPN2 CaribbeanESPNPlay Caribbean
Guatemala ESPN3ESPN NorteStar+
Guinea DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Guinea-Bissau SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA
Haiti ESPN2 CaribbeanESPNPlay Caribbean
Honduras ESPN3ESPN NorteStar+
Hungary Match4
Iceland Vodafone SportViaplay Iceland
Indonesia mola.tvMola TV AppMola
International Bet365
Iran beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1TOD
Iraq beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN Sports English
Ireland Sky Sports FootballTalksport 2 Radio UKBBC Radio 5 Live Sports ExtraBBC Radio 5 LiveSKY GO Extra
Israel Sport 1
Italy DAZN Italia
Jamaica ESPNPlay CaribbeanESPN2 Caribbean
Japan DAZN Japan
Jordan beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1TOD
Kazakhstan Setanta Sports 1
Kenya SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2
Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports English
Kyrgyzstan Setanta Sports 1
Latvia Setanta Sports 1Viaplay Latvia
Lebanon beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports English
Lesotho SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now
Liberia SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA
Libya beIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lithuania Setanta Sports 1Viaplay Lithuania
Madagascar SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now
Malawi DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia Mola TV
Mali DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Martinique ESPN2 CaribbeanESPNPlay Caribbean
Mauritania DStv NowTODSuperSport Premier League ROAbeIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport MaXimo 2beIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports English
Mauritius SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA
Mayotte SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Mexico ESPN MexicoStar+
Moldova Setanta Sports 1
Montenegro Arena 1 Premium
Montserrat ESPNPlay CaribbeanESPN2 Caribbean
Morocco TODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports English
Mozambique DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Namibia SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now
Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands
Netherlands Antilles ESPN2 Caribbean
Nicaragua Star+ESPN3ESPN Norte
Niger DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Nigeria DStv NowSuperSport Premier League NigeriaSuperSport MaXimo 2
North Macedonia Arena 1 Premium
Norway TV3+ NorwayViaplay Norway
Oman beIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Palestine beIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Panama Star+ESPN NorteESPN3
Paraguay ESPN2Star+
Peru ESPN2Star+
Poland Viaplay Poland
Portugal Sport TV3Sport TV Multiscreen
Puerto Rico ESPNPlay CaribbeanESPN2 Caribbean
Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishTOD
Reunion SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Romania Digi OnlineDigi Sport 2 Romania
Rwanda SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Saint Barthelemy ESPNPlay CaribbeanESPN2 Caribbean
Saint Helena SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Saint Kitts and Nevis ESPN2 CaribbeanESPNPlay Caribbean
Saint Lucia ESPNPlay CaribbeanESPN2 Caribbean
Saint Martin ESPN2 CaribbeanESPNPlay Caribbean
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines ESPN2 CaribbeanESPNPlay Caribbean
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1TOD
Senegal SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA
Serbia Arena 1 Premium
Seychelles SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now
Sierra Leone DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Singapore Mola TV
Slovakia Nova Sport 2
Slovenia Arena Sport 1 Premium
Somalia beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
South Africa SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier LeagueDStv App
South Sudan beIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1DStv Now
Spain DAZN 2Movistar+DAZN Spain
Sudan DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1TOD
Swaziland SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2
Sweden Viaplay SwedenV Sport Premium
Switzerland DAZN Switzerland
Syria beIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Tajikistan Setanta Sports 1
Tanzania SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now
Timor-Leste Molamola.tv
Togo SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago ESPN2 CaribbeanESPNPlay Caribbean
Tunisia beIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD
Turkmenistan Setanta Sports 1
U.S. Virgin Islands ESPN2 CaribbeanESPNPlay Caribbean
Uganda DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Ukraine Setanta Sports+
United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN Sports English
United Kingdom BBC Radio 5 LiveBBC Radio 5 Live Sports ExtraSKY GO ExtraTalksport 2 Radio UKSky Sports Football
United States ESPN+
Uruguay ESPN2Star+
Uzbekistan Setanta Sports 1
Venezuela Star+ESPN2
Yemen TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Zambia SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Zimbabwe SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2
