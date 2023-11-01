News

Watch Manchester United v Newcastle United Live TV – These global Wednesday channel listings

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Manchester United v Newcastle United Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Wednesday (8.15pm (UK) kick-off).

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to build on a very good last eight weeks, which have featured wins over Crystal Palace, PSG, Brentford, Manchester City, Burnley and Sheffield United, as well as draws away at Wolves, West Ham and AC Milan, only that defeat to Dortmund a real setback (with twenty four goals scored and only six conceded in these last ten matches).

Global listings courtesy of LivesoccerTV:

Albania SuperSport 2 Digitalb

Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN Sports English

Angola DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Anguilla ESPN2 CaribbeanESPNPlay Caribbean

Antigua and Barbuda ESPNPlay CaribbeanESPN2 Caribbean

Argentina ESPN ArgentinaESPN2 ArgentinaStar+

Armenia Setanta Sports 1

Aruba ESPNPlay CaribbeanESPN2 Caribbean

Australia beIN SPORTS 3beIN Sports Connect

Austria DAZN AustriaDAZN1

Azerbaijan Setanta Sports 1

Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports English

Barbados ESPNPlay CaribbeanESPN2 Caribbean

Belarus Setanta Sports 1

Belize ESPN NorteESPN2 CaribbeanESPN3

Benin SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Bermuda ESPN2 Caribbean

Bolivia Star+ESPN2

Bosnia and Herzegovina Arena Sport 1PArena Sport 1Moja TV

Botswana DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Brazil Star+

British Virgin Islands ESPN2 CaribbeanESPNPlay Caribbean

Bulgaria Diema SportPlay Diema Xtra

Burkina Faso SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA

Burundi SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA

Cameroon DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Canada DAZN Canada

Cape Verde DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Cayman Islands ESPNPlay CaribbeanESPN2 Caribbean

Central African Republic SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Chad SuperSport Premier League ROAbeIN Sports HD 1SuperSport MaXimo 2beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishDStv NowTOD

Chile ESPN2 ChileStar+ESPN Chile

Colombia ESPN2Star+

Comoros SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Congo DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Congo DR SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Costa Rica ESPN3Star+ESPN Norte

Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now

Croatia Arena Sport 9 Croatia

Cuba ESPNPlay CaribbeanESPN2 Caribbean

Cyprus Cytavision Sports 3Cytavision on the Go

Czech Republic Nova Sport 2

Denmark TV3+ HDViaplay Denmark

Djibouti SuperSport Premier League ROAbeIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN Sports HD 1SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Dominica ESPN2 CaribbeanESPNPlay Caribbean

Dominican Republic ESPNPlay CaribbeanESPN3ESPN NorteESPN2 CaribbeanStar+

Ecuador ESPN2Star+

Egypt TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports English

El Salvador Star+ESPN NorteESPN3

Equatorial Guinea SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2

Eritrea SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now

Estonia Viaplay EstoniaSetanta Sports 1

Ethiopia DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Faroe Islands TV3+ HD

Finland Elisa Viihde ViaplayV Sport PremiumV Sport 1 Finland

France FreebeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports 2

Gabon SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA

Gambia SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now

Georgia Setanta Sports 2 GeorgiaSetanta Sports 1

Germany DAZN1DAZN Germany

Ghana SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now

Grenada ESPN2 CaribbeanESPNPlay Caribbean

Guadeloupe ESPN2 CaribbeanESPNPlay Caribbean

Guatemala ESPN3ESPN NorteStar+

Guinea DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Guinea-Bissau SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA

Haiti ESPN2 CaribbeanESPNPlay Caribbean

Honduras ESPN3ESPN NorteStar+

Hungary Match4

Iceland Vodafone SportViaplay Iceland

Indonesia mola.tvMola TV AppMola

International Bet365

Iran beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1TOD

Iraq beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN Sports English

Ireland Sky Sports FootballTalksport 2 Radio UKBBC Radio 5 Live Sports ExtraBBC Radio 5 LiveSKY GO Extra

Israel Sport 1

Italy DAZN Italia

Jamaica ESPNPlay CaribbeanESPN2 Caribbean

Japan DAZN Japan

Jordan beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1TOD

Kazakhstan Setanta Sports 1

Kenya SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2

Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports English

Kyrgyzstan Setanta Sports 1

Latvia Setanta Sports 1Viaplay Latvia

Lebanon beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports English

Lesotho SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now

Liberia SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA

Libya beIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lithuania Setanta Sports 1Viaplay Lithuania

Madagascar SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now

Malawi DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia Mola TV

Mali DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Martinique ESPN2 CaribbeanESPNPlay Caribbean

Mauritania DStv NowTODSuperSport Premier League ROAbeIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport MaXimo 2beIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports English

Mauritius SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA

Mayotte SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Mexico ESPN MexicoStar+

Moldova Setanta Sports 1

Montenegro Arena 1 Premium

Montserrat ESPNPlay CaribbeanESPN2 Caribbean

Morocco TODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports English

Mozambique DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Namibia SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now

Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands

Netherlands Antilles ESPN2 Caribbean

Nicaragua Star+ESPN3ESPN Norte

Niger DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Nigeria DStv NowSuperSport Premier League NigeriaSuperSport MaXimo 2

North Macedonia Arena 1 Premium

Norway TV3+ NorwayViaplay Norway

Oman beIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Palestine beIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Panama Star+ESPN NorteESPN3

Paraguay ESPN2Star+

Peru ESPN2Star+

Poland Viaplay Poland

Portugal Sport TV3Sport TV Multiscreen

Puerto Rico ESPNPlay CaribbeanESPN2 Caribbean

Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishTOD

Reunion SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Romania Digi OnlineDigi Sport 2 Romania

Rwanda SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Saint Barthelemy ESPNPlay CaribbeanESPN2 Caribbean

Saint Helena SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Saint Kitts and Nevis ESPN2 CaribbeanESPNPlay Caribbean

Saint Lucia ESPNPlay CaribbeanESPN2 Caribbean

Saint Martin ESPN2 CaribbeanESPNPlay Caribbean

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines ESPN2 CaribbeanESPNPlay Caribbean

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1TOD

Senegal SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA

Serbia Arena 1 Premium

Seychelles SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now

Sierra Leone DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Singapore Mola TV

Slovakia Nova Sport 2

Slovenia Arena Sport 1 Premium

Somalia beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

South Africa SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier LeagueDStv App

South Sudan beIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1DStv Now

Spain DAZN 2Movistar+DAZN Spain

Sudan DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1TOD

Swaziland SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2

Sweden Viaplay SwedenV Sport Premium

Switzerland DAZN Switzerland

Syria beIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Tajikistan Setanta Sports 1

Tanzania SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now

Timor-Leste Molamola.tv

Togo SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago ESPN2 CaribbeanESPNPlay Caribbean

Tunisia beIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD

Turkmenistan Setanta Sports 1

U.S. Virgin Islands ESPN2 CaribbeanESPNPlay Caribbean

Uganda DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Ukraine Setanta Sports+

United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN Sports English

United Kingdom BBC Radio 5 LiveBBC Radio 5 Live Sports ExtraSKY GO ExtraTalksport 2 Radio UKSky Sports Football

United States ESPN+

Uruguay ESPN2Star+

Uzbekistan Setanta Sports 1

Venezuela Star+ESPN2

Yemen TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Zambia SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Zimbabwe SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email info@livesoccertv.com and ask them whether there is a channel showing Manchester United v Newcastle United live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)