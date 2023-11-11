News

Watch Bournemouth v Newcastle Live TV – These global Saturday channel listings

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Bournemouth v Newcastle Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Saturday (5.30pm (UK) kick-off).

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to build on an excellent last ten weeks, which have featured wins over Arsenal, Man U, Crystal Palace, PSG, Brentford, Manchester City, Burnley and Sheffield United, as well as draws away at Wolves, West Ham and AC Milan, only the defeats to Dortmund a real setback (with twenty eight goals scored and only eight conceded in these last thirteen matches).

Global listings courtesy of LivesoccerTV:

Albania SuperSport 3 Digitalb

Algeria beIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD

Andorra Canal+ Foot

Angola DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Anguilla Csport.tv

Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv

Argentina Star+ESPN3

Armenia Setanta Sports 1

Aruba Csport.tv

Australia Optus Sport

Austria Sky GoSky Sport Premier League

Azerbaijan Setanta Sports 1

Bahamas Csport.tv

Bahrain TODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports English

Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD1

Barbados Csport.tv

Belarus Setanta Sports 1

Belgium Play Sports 2VOOsport World 1Play Sports

Belize Paramount+

Benin SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2

Bhutan Star Sports Select HD1

Bolivia Star+ESPN3

Bosnia and Herzegovina Moja TVArena Sport 1P

Botswana SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2

Brazil Star+ESPNNOW NET e ClaroGUIGO

British Virgin Islands Csport.tv

Brunei Astro GoAstro Supersport

Bulgaria Diema Sport 2Play Diema Xtra

Burkina Faso SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA

Burundi SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Cameroon SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1

Canada fuboTV Canada

Cape Verde SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now

Cayman Islands Csport.tv

Central African Republic SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2

Chad DStv NowbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1beIN Sports EnglishTODSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Chile ESPN3Star+

China iQiyiMiguQQ Sports Live

Cocos Islands Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Colombia ESPN3Star+

Comoros SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA

Congo SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2

Congo DR SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Costa Rica Paramount+

Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Croatia Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Cyprus Cytavision Sports 3Cytavision on the Go

Czech Republic SkylinkCanal+ Sport

Denmark TV3 MAXViaplay Denmark

Djibouti TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowCanal+ Sport 3 AfriquebeIN Sports HD 1SuperSport MaXimo 2beIN Sports EnglishSuperSport Premier League ROA

Dominica Csport.tv

Dominican Republic Csport.tvParamount+

Ecuador Star+ESPN3

Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1

El Salvador Paramount+

Equatorial Guinea DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Eritrea SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA

Estonia Viaplay EstoniaSetanta Sports 1

Ethiopia SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Fiji Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Finland V Sport PremiumElisa Viihde ViaplayV Sport 2 Finland

France Canal+ Foot

Gabon Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2

Gambia Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now

Georgia Setanta Sports GeorgiaSetanta Sports 1

Germany Sky Sport Premier LeagueWOWSky Go

Ghana Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece Nova Sports Premier League

Grenada Csport.tv

Guatemala Paramount+

Guinea SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowCanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA

Guinea-Bissau SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Honduras Paramount+

Hong Kong Now Player621 Now Premier League 1620 Now Premier League TVNow E

Hungary Spíler1TV2 Play

Iceland SíminnSport

India Star Sports Select 1Star Sports Select HD1Hotstar VIPJioTV

Indonesia Vidio

Iran TODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports English

Iraq beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1TOD

Ireland Sky Sports Premier LeagueSky Sports Main EventBBC Radio 5 LiveSky Ultra HDSKY GO Extra

Israel Sport 1

Italy Sky Sport UnoNOW TVSKY Go Italia

Jamaica Csport.tv

Jordan TODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Kazakhstan Setanta Sports 1

Kenya SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA

Kiribati Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Korea Republic SPOTV ON

Kosovo SuperSport Kosova 3ArtMotion

Kuwait beIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1

Kyrgyzstan Setanta Sports 1

Latvia Viaplay LatviaSetanta Sports 1

Lebanon TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1

Lesotho SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1

Liberia SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1

Libya beIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lithuania Setanta Sports 1Viaplay Lithuania

Macau iQiyi

Madagascar SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2

Malawi SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia Astro GoAstro Supersportsooka

Maldives Star Sports Select HD1

Mali DStv NowCanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malta TSN2 MaltaGO TV Anywhere

Marshall Islands Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Mauritania DStv NowbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1TODbeIN Sports HD 1Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Mauritius SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now

Mayotte SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

Mexico Paramount+

Moldova Setanta Sports 1

Montenegro Arena 3 Premium

Montserrat Csport.tv

Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishTOD

Mozambique SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2

Namibia SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now

Nauru Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Nepal Star Sports Select HD1

Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Nicaragua Paramount+

Niger SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1

Nigeria SuperSport Premier League NigeriaCanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now

Niue Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

North Macedonia Arena 3 Premium

Norway Viaplay NorwayV Sport Premier League

Oman beIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1

Pakistan Star Sports Select HD1

Palau Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Palestine TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports English

Panama Paramount+Csport.tv

Paraguay Star+ESPN3

Peru ESPN3Star+

Philippines Setanta Sports

Poland Viaplay Poland

Portugal Eleven Sports 1 PortugalDAZN Portugal

Qatar beIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Reunion SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Romania Orange TV GoDigi Sport 4 RomaniaPrima PlayDigi OnlineOrange Sport 2 Romania

Rwanda SuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Saint Helena SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv

Saint Lucia Csport.tv

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv

Samoa Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1

Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1TOD

Senegal SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2

Serbia Arena 3 Premium

Seychelles SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2Csport.tvDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1

Sierra Leone Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now

Singapore 221 Hub Premier 1StarHub TV+

Slovakia Canal+ SportSkylink

Slovenia Arena Sport 1 Premium

Solomon Islands Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Somalia SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROATODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1SuperSport MaXimo 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT

South Africa SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv AppSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League

South Sudan TODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTDStv NowbeIN Sports English

Spain DAZN 1Movistar+DAZN Spain

Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD1

Sudan TODSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTDStv NowbeIN Sports EnglishSuperSport Premier League ROA

Swaziland SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Sweden V Sport PremiumViaplay Sweden

Switzerland Sky Sport Premier League

Syria beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports English

Taiwan eltaott.tvELTA Sports 3

Tajikistan Setanta Sports 1

Tanzania SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1

Thailand True Premier Football HD 1True Premier Football HD 2True ID

Togo SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now

Tonga Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv

Tunisia TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1

Turkey beIN CONNECT TurkeybeIN Sports 3 TurkeyTOD

Turkmenistan Setanta Sports 1

Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv

Tuvalu Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Uganda DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1

United Kingdom Sky Sports Premier LeagueSKY GO ExtraSky Sports Main EventSky Ultra HDBBC Radio 5 Live

United States PeacockTelemundo Deportes En VivoSiriusXM FCUNIVERSO NOWUNIVERSONBC

Uruguay Star+ESPN3

Uzbekistan Setanta Sports 1

Vanuatu Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Venezuela ESPN3Star+

Vietnam VieONK+ SPORT 1

Yemen TODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Zambia SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Zimbabwe SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email info@livesoccertv.com and ask them whether there is a channel showing Bournemouth v Newcastle live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)