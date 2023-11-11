Watch Bournemouth v Newcastle Live TV – These global Saturday channel listings
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Bournemouth v Newcastle Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Saturday (5.30pm (UK) kick-off).
Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to build on an excellent last ten weeks, which have featured wins over Arsenal, Man U, Crystal Palace, PSG, Brentford, Manchester City, Burnley and Sheffield United, as well as draws away at Wolves, West Ham and AC Milan, only the defeats to Dortmund a real setback (with twenty eight goals scored and only eight conceded in these last thirteen matches).
Global listings courtesy of LivesoccerTV:
Albania SuperSport 3 Digitalb
Algeria beIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD
Andorra Canal+ Foot
Angola DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Anguilla Csport.tv
Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv
Argentina Star+ESPN3
Armenia Setanta Sports 1
Aruba Csport.tv
Australia Optus Sport
Austria Sky GoSky Sport Premier League
Azerbaijan Setanta Sports 1
Bahamas Csport.tv
Bahrain TODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports English
Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD1
Barbados Csport.tv
Belarus Setanta Sports 1
Belgium Play Sports 2VOOsport World 1Play Sports
Belize Paramount+
Benin SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2
Bhutan Star Sports Select HD1
Bolivia Star+ESPN3
Bosnia and Herzegovina Moja TVArena Sport 1P
Botswana SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2
Brazil Star+ESPNNOW NET e ClaroGUIGO
British Virgin Islands Csport.tv
Brunei Astro GoAstro Supersport
Bulgaria Diema Sport 2Play Diema Xtra
Burkina Faso SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA
Burundi SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Cameroon SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1
Canada fuboTV Canada
Cape Verde SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now
Cayman Islands Csport.tv
Central African Republic SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2
Chad DStv NowbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1beIN Sports EnglishTODSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Chile ESPN3Star+
China iQiyiMiguQQ Sports Live
Cocos Islands Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
Colombia ESPN3Star+
Comoros SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA
Congo SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2
Congo DR SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Costa Rica Paramount+
Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Croatia Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Cyprus Cytavision Sports 3Cytavision on the Go
Czech Republic SkylinkCanal+ Sport
Denmark TV3 MAXViaplay Denmark
Djibouti TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowCanal+ Sport 3 AfriquebeIN Sports HD 1SuperSport MaXimo 2beIN Sports EnglishSuperSport Premier League ROA
Dominica Csport.tv
Dominican Republic Csport.tvParamount+
Ecuador Star+ESPN3
Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1
El Salvador Paramount+
Equatorial Guinea DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Eritrea SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA
Estonia Viaplay EstoniaSetanta Sports 1
Ethiopia SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Fiji Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Finland V Sport PremiumElisa Viihde ViaplayV Sport 2 Finland
France Canal+ Foot
Gabon Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2
Gambia Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now
Georgia Setanta Sports GeorgiaSetanta Sports 1
Germany Sky Sport Premier LeagueWOWSky Go
Ghana Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece Nova Sports Premier League
Grenada Csport.tv
Guatemala Paramount+
Guinea SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowCanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA
Guinea-Bissau SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Honduras Paramount+
Hong Kong Now Player621 Now Premier League 1620 Now Premier League TVNow E
Hungary Spíler1TV2 Play
Iceland SíminnSport
India Star Sports Select 1Star Sports Select HD1Hotstar VIPJioTV
Indonesia Vidio
Iran TODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports English
Iraq beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1TOD
Ireland Sky Sports Premier LeagueSky Sports Main EventBBC Radio 5 LiveSky Ultra HDSKY GO Extra
Israel Sport 1
Italy Sky Sport UnoNOW TVSKY Go Italia
Jamaica Csport.tv
Jordan TODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Kazakhstan Setanta Sports 1
Kenya SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA
Kiribati Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Korea Republic SPOTV ON
Kosovo SuperSport Kosova 3ArtMotion
Kuwait beIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1
Kyrgyzstan Setanta Sports 1
Latvia Viaplay LatviaSetanta Sports 1
Lebanon TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1
Lesotho SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1
Liberia SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1
Libya beIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lithuania Setanta Sports 1Viaplay Lithuania
Macau iQiyi
Madagascar SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2
Malawi SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1
Malaysia Astro GoAstro Supersportsooka
Maldives Star Sports Select HD1
Mali DStv NowCanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1
Malta TSN2 MaltaGO TV Anywhere
Marshall Islands Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Mauritania DStv NowbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1TODbeIN Sports HD 1Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Mauritius SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now
Mayotte SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1
Mexico Paramount+
Moldova Setanta Sports 1
Montenegro Arena 3 Premium
Montserrat Csport.tv
Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishTOD
Mozambique SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2
Namibia SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now
Nauru Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Nepal Star Sports Select HD1
Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
Nicaragua Paramount+
Niger SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1
Nigeria SuperSport Premier League NigeriaCanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now
Niue Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
North Macedonia Arena 3 Premium
Norway Viaplay NorwayV Sport Premier League
Oman beIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1
Pakistan Star Sports Select HD1
Palau Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
Palestine TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports English
Panama Paramount+Csport.tv
Paraguay Star+ESPN3
Peru ESPN3Star+
Philippines Setanta Sports
Poland Viaplay Poland
Portugal Eleven Sports 1 PortugalDAZN Portugal
Qatar beIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Reunion SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Romania Orange TV GoDigi Sport 4 RomaniaPrima PlayDigi OnlineOrange Sport 2 Romania
Rwanda SuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Saint Helena SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv
Saint Lucia Csport.tv
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv
Samoa Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1
Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1TOD
Senegal SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2
Serbia Arena 3 Premium
Seychelles SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2Csport.tvDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1
Sierra Leone Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now
Singapore 221 Hub Premier 1StarHub TV+
Slovakia Canal+ SportSkylink
Slovenia Arena Sport 1 Premium
Solomon Islands Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Somalia SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROATODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1SuperSport MaXimo 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT
South Africa SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv AppSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League
South Sudan TODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTDStv NowbeIN Sports English
Spain DAZN 1Movistar+DAZN Spain
Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD1
Sudan TODSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTDStv NowbeIN Sports EnglishSuperSport Premier League ROA
Swaziland SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Sweden V Sport PremiumViaplay Sweden
Switzerland Sky Sport Premier League
Syria beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports English
Taiwan eltaott.tvELTA Sports 3
Tajikistan Setanta Sports 1
Tanzania SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1
Thailand True Premier Football HD 1True Premier Football HD 2True ID
Togo SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now
Tonga Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv
Tunisia TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1
Turkey beIN CONNECT TurkeybeIN Sports 3 TurkeyTOD
Turkmenistan Setanta Sports 1
Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv
Tuvalu Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
Uganda DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1
United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1
United Kingdom Sky Sports Premier LeagueSKY GO ExtraSky Sports Main EventSky Ultra HDBBC Radio 5 Live
United States PeacockTelemundo Deportes En VivoSiriusXM FCUNIVERSO NOWUNIVERSONBC
Uruguay Star+ESPN3
Uzbekistan Setanta Sports 1
Vanuatu Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Venezuela ESPN3Star+
Vietnam VieONK+ SPORT 1
Yemen TODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Zambia SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Zimbabwe SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA
(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email info@livesoccertv.com and ask them whether there is a channel showing Bournemouth v Newcastle live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to contribute@themag.co.uk