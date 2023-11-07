Watch Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle Live TV – These global Tuesday channel listings
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Tuesday (5.45pm (UK) kick-off).
Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to build on an excellent last nine weeks, which have featured wins over Arsenal, Man U, Crystal Palace, PSG, Brentford, Manchester City, Burnley and Sheffield United, as well as draws away at Wolves, West Ham and AC Milan, only that defeat to Dortmund a real setback (with twenty eight goals scored and only six conceded in these last twelve matches).
Global listings courtesy of LivesoccerTV:
Algeria TODbeIN Sports HD 3beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports English
Andorra beIN Sports 1
Angola SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2
Anguilla Flowsports.coFlow Sports App
Antigua and Barbuda Flowsports.coFlow Sports App
Argentina ESPN2 ArgentinaStar+ESPN Argentina
Armenia FAST TVFast Sports 2
Aruba Flowsports.coFlow Sports App
Australia Stan Sport
Austria Sky Sport Austria 1Sky Sport Austria 3DAZN Austria
Bahamas Flowsports.coFlow Sports App
Bahrain TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 3beIN Sports English
Bangladesh SONY TEN 2Sony LIVSONY TEN 2 HD
Barbados Flowsports.coFlow Sports App
Belgium Pickx+ Sports 3Proximus Pickx
Belize ESPN2
Benin SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 4 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2
Bermuda Flowsports.coFlow Sports App
Bhutan Sony LIVSONY TEN 2 HD
Bolivia Star+ESPN2
Bosnia and Herzegovina Moja TVArena Sport 1P
Botswana SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now
Brazil Space BrazilHBO Max
British Virgin Islands Flowsports.coFlow Sports App
Brunei beIN Sports ConnectbeIN Sports Connect MalaysiabeIN Sports 3 Thailand
Bulgaria MAX Sport 3
Burkina Faso SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 4 AfriqueDStv Now
Burundi DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Cambodia beIN Sports ConnectbeIN Sports 3 Thailand
Cameroon SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowCanal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Canada DAZN Canada
Cape Verde SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Cayman Islands Flowsports.coFlow Sports App
Central African Republic SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Chad SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowCanal+ Sport 4 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2beIN Sports HD 3TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Chile Fox Sports 1 ChileESPN ChileStar+
China QQ Sports LiveiQiyi
Colombia ESPN2Star+
Comoros SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Congo SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Congo DR SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Costa Rica ESPN2Star+
Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 4 AfriqueDStv Now
Croatia Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Cyprus Cytavision Sports 3Cytavision on the Go
Czech Republic Nova Sport 3
Denmark TV3 MAXViaplay Denmark
Djibouti Canal+ Sport 4 AfriquebeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 3SuperSport Premier League ROATODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now
Dominica Flowsports.coFlow Sports App
Dominican Republic Star+ESPN2
Ecuador ESPN2Star+
Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN Sports HD 3
El Salvador Star+ESPN2
Equatorial Guinea Canal+ Sport 4 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA
Eritrea SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now
Estonia Viaplay Estonia
Ethiopia DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Finland MTV Urheilu 1C More Suomi
France FreebeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports 1
Gabon DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 4 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2
Gambia SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowCanal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Georgia Setanta Sports 2 Georgia
Germany Amazon Prime Video
Ghana DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 4 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece Cosmote Sport 3 HD
Grenada Flowsports.coFlow Sports App
Guatemala ESPN2Star+
Guinea SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 4 AfriqueDStv Now
Guinea-Bissau SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowCanal+ Sport 4 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2
Honduras Star+ESPN2
Hong Kong beIN Sports 3 Hong KongbeIN Sports Connect Hong Kong
Hungary Sport 2 Hungary
Iceland Stöð 2 Sport 3
India Sony LIVJioTVSONY TEN 2SONY TEN 2 HD
Indonesia Vidio
Iran beIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 3
Iraq beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 3TOD
Ireland discovery+BBC Radio 5 Livediscovery+ AppTNT Sports 1Talksport 2 Radio UKLiveScore App
Israel 5 Live
Italy Sky Sport 254SKY Go ItaliaMediaset InfinitySky Sport UnoSky Sport 4KNOW TV
Jamaica Flow Sports AppFlowsports.co
Japan WOWOW Prime
Jordan TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 3beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Kazakhstan Qazsportqazsporttv.kz
Kenya SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2
Korea Republic SPOTV ON
Kosovo ART Sport 3ArtMotion
Kuwait beIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 3TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Laos beIN Sports ConnectbeIN Sports 3 Thailand
Latvia Viaplay Latvia
Lebanon beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 3TOD
Lesotho DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Liberia DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Libya TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 3beIN Sports English
Liechtenstein Blue Sport 1 LiveBlue Sport
Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania
Luxembourg Pickx+ Sports 3
Macau TDM DesportoiQiyi
Madagascar DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malawi DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia beIN Sports 3 MalaysiasookabeIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Maldives SONY TEN 2SONY TEN 2 HDSony LIV
Mali DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Malta GO TV AnywhereTSN7 Malta
Mauritania SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowbeIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 4 AfriquebeIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN Sports HD 3
Mauritius SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA
Mayotte SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Mexico HBO MaxCinemax
Monaco beIN Sports 1
Montenegro Arena 2 Premium
Montserrat Flowsports.coFlow Sports App
Morocco beIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 3
Mozambique SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now
Namibia DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Nepal SONY TEN 2Sony LIVSONY TEN 2 HD
Netherlands Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nicaragua ESPN2Star+
Niger DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Nigeria SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League NigeriaCanal+ Sport 4 AfriqueDStv Now
North Macedonia Arena 2 Premium
Norway TV 2 PlayTV2 Sport Premium
Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 3TODbeIN Sports English
Pakistan SONY TEN 2 HDSONY TEN 2Sony LIV
Palestine beIN Sports HD 3beIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Panama Star+ESPN2Flowsports.coFlow Sports App
Paraguay ESPN2Star+
Peru ESPN2Star+
Poland Polsat Box GoPolsat Sport Premium 2
Portugal Eleven Sports 3 PortugalDAZN Portugal
Puerto Rico ViX
Qatar beIN Sports HD 3beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports English
Reunion SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Romania Prima PlayPrima Sport 2Digi Sport 2 RomaniaDigi OnlineOrange TV GoOrange Sport 2 Romania
Russia Match TVMatch! Football 1Sportbox.rumatchtv.ru
Rwanda Canal+ Sport 4 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Saint Helena SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Saint Kitts and Nevis Flow Sports AppFlowsports.co
Saint Lucia Flow Sports AppFlowsports.co
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Flow Sports AppFlowsports.co
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Saudi Arabia TODbeIN Sports HD 3beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 4 AfriqueDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2
Serbia Arena 2 Premium
Seychelles DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2Flowsports.coFlow Sports App
Sierra Leone SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 4 AfriqueDStv Now
Singapore StarHub TV+beIN Sports Connect SingaporebeIN Sports 3
Slovakia Nova Sport 3
Slovenia SportKlub 1 Slovenia
Somalia beIN Sports HD 3beIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROAbeIN Sports EnglishTOD
South Africa SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier LeagueDStv App
South Sudan DStv NowbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 3beIN Sports EnglishTOD
Spain Movistar+Movistar Liga de Campeones 3
Sri Lanka SONY TEN 2SONY TEN 2 HDSony LIV
Sudan TODDStv NowbeIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2beIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 3
Swaziland SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2
Sweden TV4 FotballTV4 Play
Switzerland Blue Sport 1 LiveBlue Sport
Syria TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 3beIN Sports English
Taiwan eltaott.tv
Tanzania DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Thailand beIN Sports 3 ThailandbeIN Sports Connect
Togo SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowCanal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Trinidad and Tobago Flowsports.coFlow Sports App
Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 3TOD
Turkey ExxenTV8,5
Turks and Caicos Islands Flow Sports AppFlowsports.co
Uganda SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA
Ukraine MEGOGO Football 2
United Arab Emirates beIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN Sports HD 3beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom discovery+discovery+ AppTalksport 2 Radio UKBBC Radio 5 LiveTNT Sports 1
United States Paramount+ViX
Uruguay Star+ESPN2
Venezuela Star+ESPN2
Vietnam FPT Play
Yemen TODbeIN Sports HD 3beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Zambia SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Zimbabwe SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA
(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email info@livesoccertv.com and ask them whether there is a channel showing Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to contribute@themag.co.uk