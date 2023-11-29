Opinion

VAR official punished by UEFA after shocking error cost Newcastle United victory – PSG 1 Newcastle 1

The VAR official for the PSG 1 Newcastle 1 match has now been stood down by UEFA.

Polish VAR Tomasz Kwiatkowski wrongly sent referee Szymon Marciniak to the pitchside monitor in the sixth minute of added time.

This was after the ball struck Tino Livramento’s elbow after it deflected off his torse.

The VAR official claiming the Newcastle defender was guilty of ‘making his body bigger and creating a barrier.’

After following the VAR official’s guidance, the on the pitch referee then gave the penalty which then led to a final scoreline of PSG 1 Newcastle 1, thanks to the wrongly awarded penalty that was then scored by Kylian Mbappe.

Tomasz Kwiatkowski was due to be the VAR for tonight’s Real Sociedad and FC Salzburg Champions League match but he has been removed, replaced by German official Marco Fritz.

ESPN report on VAR official at PSG 1 Newcastle 1 match – 29 November 2023:

‘The VAR who awarded Paris Saint-Germain’s controversial added-time penalty against Newcastle United in the Champions League has been removed from duty by UEFA on a game on Wednesday night.

Polish VAR Tomasz Kwiatkowski sent referee Szymon Marciniak to the pitchside monitor in the 96th minute of Tuesday’s match after the ball struck the arm of Tino Livramento, which was judged to be making his body bigger and creating a barrier.

Marciniak overturned his decision and gave the penalty to PSG, converted by Kylian Mbappé to earn the home side a crucial 1-1 draw which left qualification for the round of 16 in the French club’s control.

Kwiatkowski was due to act as VAR for Wednesday’s meeting between Real Sociedad and FC Salzburg, but the role will now be taken on by German official Marco Fritz… although the ball deflected off the body of Livramento before it hit his arm this alone isn’t the consideration against a penalty. Livramento’s arm position wasn’t extended away from his body and was a consequence of his body movement, so shouldn’t have been a handball offence.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

PSG 1 Newcastle 1 – Tuesday 28 November 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 24

PSG:

Mbappe 90+8 pen

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was PSG 72% Newcastle 28%

Total shots were PSG 31 Newcastle 5

Shots on target were PSG 7 Newcastle 2

Corners were PSG 6 Newcastle 2

Referee: Szymon Marciniak

Newcastle team v PSG:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Unused subs:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Huntley, Ndiweni, Parkinson

