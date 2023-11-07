News

Updated Premier League form table – Well worth a look for Newcastle United fans

This (see below) is how the Premier League form table now looks after the weekend’s action.

Newcastle United having pulled off that excellent massive win on Saturday.

That victory made all the sweeter by the embarrassing antics of Arsenal, proving such bad losers.

The weekend’s games were eventually completed on Monday night, a bizarre game ending Tottenham 1 Chelsea 4.

So here is the newly updated Premier League form table, which covers the past six matches for all teams, ahead of Newcastle’s visit to Bournemouth on Saturday:

The last six results for Newcastle United with very latest one listed first:

Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

Wolves 2 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 4 Palace 0

West Ham 2 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 2 Burnley 0

Sheffield Utd 0 Newcastle 8

Then the same for Bournemouth and their last six PL matches:

Man City 6 Bournemouth 1

Bournemouth 2 Burnley 1

Bournemouth 1 Wolves 2

Everton 3 Bournemouth 0

Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 4

Brighton 3 Bournemouth 1

As you can see, Newcastle United now top(!!!) in this newly updated Premier League form table.

NUFC with fourteen points from four wins, two draws and no defeats. Nineteen goals scored and four conceded.

Whilst Bournemouth are second bottom in the form table, joint lowest in terms of points, with only three of them from possible eighteen. One win, no draws and five defeats, five goals scored and nineteen conceded. Those goals scored and conceded are almost the exact opposite of Newcastle’s recent record.

This is how the Premier League table currently now looks on Tuesday 7 November 2023:

A very sweet weekend for Newcastle United has closed things up. Of that top seven in the full table, only Man City and Newcastle winning, with defeats for Arsenal (what a shame…), Villa and Tottenham, draws for Brighton and Liverpool.

With so many players missing and having had to play so many matches, it won’t be easy. However, a massive opportunity on Saturday to end things in style at a struggling Bournemouth, as we go into yet another international break.