Opinion

United missing a spine but not backbone – Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0

It ended Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0.

I was disappointed but not gutted.

My overwhelming feeling was one of pride. So proud because these players have given us everything.

You know… all we want is a team / club that tries, well we have certainly got that AND a whole lot more.

When you have a run of 13 matches where you are playing the likes of PSG, Man U, Borussia Dortmund, Man City, AC Milan and Arsenal, you are never going to go undefeated unless you are either world beaters, or carry the necessary luck and fine margins time after time.

Newcastle United have defeated PSG, Man U , Arsenal and Man City, plus got a draw away at AC Milan. However, by sheer coincidence, both Dortmund games have seen those fine margins, the luck desert us. Whereas perhaps you could say wins against Man City and Arsenal saw draws turn into wins because the opposite was true, key moments went for us.

In these Dortmund games, Newcastle had the best chance in both, Wilson didn’t take the one at St James’ Park and Joelinton somehow headed wide from around six yards out tonight with the goal gaping. If those two chances are taken then for sure I think we don’t lose either of these matches, not saying we would have definitely have then won one or both of them but I would put good money on not getting beat.

Dortmund scored their winner at SJP when an Anthony Gordon diagonal run looked set to give Newcastle a great chance of opening the scoring, only for a great tackle to win it back for Dortmund and they score a very good goal.

As I say, fine margins.

Newcastle had more possession than Dortmund tonight and got into enough decent positions and had enough set-pieces to have got something, we didn’t though convert them into a goal or two, whereas Dortmund did show intent when scoring that first decisive goal tonight BUT I still think they got the run of the ball and the bounce (at times it looked like astroturf it was so bouncy) as the ball ended up falling nicely for the striker at the end of that move.

Anyway, tonight and indeed these last couple of months, have all been about total commitment, with a high level of quality sprinkled on top, some matches more than others in that last respect.

However, what stands out for me really in my mindset after watching this defeat in Germany, is that Newcastle United may have lost their spine BUT there is no questioning their backbone(***).

As well as an number of other players, Newcastle United were missing Botman, Tonali and Isak tonight, the spine of their team. As without doubt I think Eddie Howe would have played all three tonight if available, Newcastle’s best defender and best striker, then alongside Bruno, Tonali who played all 12 Champions League games last season as AC Milan got to the semis.

As I say though, no matter how many players Eddie Howe doesn’t have available, those that do play always have no shortage of backbone. Tonight was certainly no exception. You may question at times the choice of pass or the execution of whatever, but when it comes to effort and commitment to the cause, United are exceptional under this Head Coach.

(***In medical terms, spine and backbone are one and the same. However, having some backbone is used far more often than references to spine, when it comes to the alternative meaning we often use backbone for)

Stats via BBC Sport:

Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 7 November 5.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Borussia Dortmund:

Fullkrug 26, Brandt 79

Possession was Dortmund 46% Newcastle 54%

Total shots were Dortmund 17 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Dortmund 8 Newcastle 5

Corners were Dortmund 7 Newcastle 4

Referee: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández

Newcastle team v Borussia Dortmund:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall (Almiron 45), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Livramento, Willock (Miley 81), Wilson (Gordon 45)

SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, De Bolle, Parkinson

