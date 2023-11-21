Opinion

Uninspiring Gareth Southgate England get lucky own goal to save from defeat to North Macedonia

Yet another uninspiring England display under an uninspiring Gareth Southgate.

This was another tough watch after the fortunate 2-0 win on Friday over Malta, in that game England managed only three efforts on target under Southgate’s overly negative approach against a shocking opposition.

North Macedonia scarcely much better than Malta and this time England with only two efforts on target in the entire game.

The idea of Trent Alexander-Arnold as a creative midfielder not looking the best of ideas, although I suppose slightly better than choosing his favourite Jordan Henderson, as was the case on Friday.

England are crawling towards next summer’s Euro 2024 finals in Germany and you have to think a decent quality manager would be getting far far more out of this group of players that Gareth Southgate has had fall into his lap.

From a Newcastle United perspective, Kieran Trippier had withdrawn from the squad ahead of this final Euro qualifier, to deal with a personal matter.

England needing a second half own goal to save them from defeat to lowly North Macedonia, who had taken the lead just before half-time, when a penalty was awarded. Pickford saving initially but penalty taker Bardhi scoring with the follow up.

The final scoreline reading North Macedonia 1 England 1.

It was an all or nothing match to decide the other qualifier from Group C.

Ukraine had to win, Italy had to avoid defeat.

Ukraine having to play this home game at a neutral venue, Bayer Leverkusen hosting at their stadium. Some big scares for Italy but they held on for a goalless draw that was enough to edge them into the finals next summer. Sandro Tonali of course missing last night, as will be the case next summer in Germany, the Newcastle United midfielder sees his ban end in late August 2024.

England now take a break and a big squad decision will be in March 2024, the final get together before the end of the Premier League season. Gareth Southgate expected to name pretty much all the players in that March squad, that he intends to take to Germany for the finals in June and July. During that March 2024 get together, England to play friendlies at Wembley against Brazil and Belgium.

Newcastle United players on international duty in November 2023:

Wednesday 15 November

Israel 1 Switzerland 1

Fabian Schar missing from the matchday squad for this Euro qualifier due to ‘muscular problems’, hopefully just a precaution

Thursday 16 November

Slovakia 4 Iceland 2

A brilliant night for Martin Dubravka.

Slovakia needed a point to guarantee qualification for Germany next summer and they did it in some style, hitting four goals.

Martin Dubravka picked up a yellow card and Iceland scored with their only two efforts on target in this Euro qualifier, however, the Newcastle keeper won’t have been too concerned about that at the final whistle, as he celebrated reaching the Euro 2024 finals.

Azerbaijan 3 Sweden 0

Sweden already having no chance of qualification but nice to see Emil Krafth back playing for his country after more than a year’s absence due to injury. The Newcastle defender introduced at 2-0 down in this Euro qualifier, playing the final half hour.

Colombia 2 Brazil 1

A disastrous night for Bruno Guimaraes and his international teammates, as Joelinton sat this one out as an unused sub.

All looked to be going according to plan as Martinelli gave Brazil a fourth minute lead, set up by Vinicius Junior.

However, two late goals in four minutes from Luis Diaz saw this World Cup qualifier turned on its head. Bruno Guimaraes playing ok but poor defending from the likes of Arsenal’s Gabriel and Marquinhos of PSG handing victory to the home side.

England Elite League side (Under 20s) 0 Italy Under 20s 3

Lewis Hall started this latest England Elite Squad match.

The Newcastle United left sided player completing the whole match as the England youngsters lost 3-0 at home to Italy.

Friday 17 November

England 2 Malta 0

Kieran Trippier played the full match in this latest Euro qualifier, picking up his 46th England cap.

The Newcastle United defender one of the few to do himself justice against such woeful opposition.

Saturday 18 November

Switzerland 1 Kosovo 1

Fabian Schar passed fit to return to the Switzerland matchday squad and watched on as his teammates drew this Euro qualifier.

However, with Israel losing to Romania, it has now meant Switzerland guaranteed to be in Germany next summer, with a game still to be played on Tuesday in this group, away to Romania.

Serbia Under 21s 0 England Under 21s 3

Tino Livramento starring in this Under 21s Euro qualifying group game, the Newcastle defender playing the full 90 minutes.

Sunday 19 November

Bosnia and Herzegovina 1 Slovakia 2

With Slovakia having already qualified in some style for Germany next summer, Martin Dubravka given a shift off to allow another keeper a game. In the Newcastle goalkeeper’s absence yet another win for Slovakia in this final Euro group qualifier.

Sweden 2 Estonia 0

Great to see Emil Krafth back starting for Sweden.

This was his first 90 minutes for Sweden in 17 months, following that awful injury away at Tranmere in August 2022.

A dead rubber of a Euro qualifier as Sweden’s qualifying chances disappeared a long time ago, nice story though for Emil Krafth to start in a 2-0 win.

Monday 20 November

Tuesday 21 November

Romania v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Euro qualifier

England U21s v Northern Ireland U21s (Tino Livramento) U21s Euro qualifier

Wednesday 22 November

Brazil v Argentina (Bruno and Joelinton) World Cup qualifier