Unfair criticism

Right, let me nail my colours to the mast very early on, I am fully behind this Newcastle United manager and group of players, which is inclusive of Kieran Trippier.

Let me be abundantly clear on that. There are no buts to follow.

I was beginning to wonder when that “game too far” would appear. And appear it did yesterday in the shape of Bournemouth away. Disappointed? Of course I am but this is one of those occasions where no blame is to be had.

Has anyone seen the old Simpsons episode “Homer At The Bat?” If you haven’t, search it out, if you have, rewatch it. It’s still great entertainment from over 30 years ago before many of our fans of today were born.

The premise of the story is that Mr Burns hedges a million dollar bet with the owner of Shelbyville Nuclear Power Plant that his own Nuclear Power Plant softball team will win their upcoming Championship encounter. Mr Burns and Smithers recruit nine players from the Pro League with the aim of rigging the bet in their favour. When seven of the pros face separate “misfortunes” the bet starts to look suspect. Long story short, the now demoted Homer Simpson has to come on and save the day on the final pitch, which he duly does.

I remarked before, during and after the game yesterday, that this injury / suspension situation is unprecedented and I stand by that. The exasperated look on Eddie Howes face mid-match mirrored my own. At the point where Miggy Almiron went down I looked skyward and then back at Howe and we both had the same expression. I certainly felt for Howe and the lads yesterday. We may have the finances to improve the squad through time but you can’t buy luck.

The messages I rattled off at the time to friends who I knew weren’t able to watch, were of the “FFS!” and “This is ridiculous” variety. The responses were nearly always “Another injury?”

Opposing fans will naturally have little sympathy but our SENSIBLE fans will understand. And that’s the point here, any Newcastle United fans criticising the players after that display yesterday, need to look at the situation in context.

Was it a poor performance? Not especially. Tired maybe, but you just have to see who was unavailable, to realise the difference between the two sides. Now is NOT the time to break ranks and show discontent at players over what is an extremely unjust situation.

Back to The Simpsons.

Mr Burns hires a hypnotherapist who demands that the players give 110%. To which the players collectively respond “That’s impossible, no one can give more than 100%. By definition that is the most anyone can give.”

I firmly believe that our remaining players are giving that 100% despite the protestations of a minority of so called Newcastle United fans. Much like last season when they gave everything they could for that 4th place and cup final appearance. We wouldn’t have managed that if we’d had the rotten luck we’ve had so far this season. Kieran Trippier rightly asking the question “How many injuries have we got?”

Eddie Howe: “It was just a game too far and we couldn’t respond. Bournemouth played well but we were well below par.”

No ifs or buts or hollow excuses or deflection tactics, just cold hard facts.

We utilised two young kids in Ben Parkinson and Lewis Miley (who must also be absolved of any criticism) and had two more on the bench in Alex Murphy and Amadaou Diallo. We also brought on two players who have barely kicked a ball in a year in Matt Ritchie and Emile Krafth. Longstaff was nursing an injury at the end and Fabian Schar wasn’t moving freely for much of the game. Newcastle United’s best representation this is not and it’s NOBODY’s fault.

After the match Sky put up a list of our “Current absentees” and it made for interesting perspective.

Outfield that’s a pretty good team we have unavailable.

Manquillo

Targett

Burn

Botman

Tonali

Guimaraes

Anderson

Barnes

Almiron

Wilson

Murphy

Isak

Ten from the twelve above, I wouldn’t have a problem starting that Newcastle United team under normal circumstances.

I’ll restate the point that NO side in the league would be able to cope with that amount of missing players.

Take out Haaland, Alvarez, Rodri, De Bruyne, Grealish, Stones and Gvardiol from Manchester City and they’d struggle.

Similarly, if Arsenal couldn’t play Nketiah, Jesus, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jorginho, Gabriel and Zinchenko you’d suddenly see a difference.

Diaby, Watkins, Luiz, Konsa, Digne, McGinn at Villa.

How about Salah, Gakpo, Jota, Van Dijkk, Tsimikas at Liverpool?

It’s not possible to play the amount of games we are with such a raft of “misfortunes” and STILL expect results. That we have maintained our current position of eighth, progressed in the cup and still stand a chance in the Champions League group, is admirable in the extreme.

And to level criticism, whilst the right of anybody, is grossly unfair and unreasonable under the circumstances.

We’ve got four left-backs, we’ve lost two of them. Six central midfielders, lost three of them, We’ve got two strikers, lost both of them.

“We didn’t have the options on the bench to change things” – Eddie Howe.

As Mr Burns said, “Three misfortunes, that’s possible, seven misfortunes there’s an outside chance, but nine misfortunes? I’d like to see that!”

Well we’re seeing it with our squad right now, only much worse, and it’s only fair to keep the criticism for when it’s duly warranted.

Now is not that time.