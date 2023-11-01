News

Top ten young dribblers in European football this season – Newcastle United star makes list

A new report has listed the best young dribblers in European football in the 2023/24 season.

The CIES Football Observatory report looking at the top dribblers among players who have not yet celebrated their 23rd birthday.

When it comes to the big five European leagues (Spain, Italy, France, Germany, England). it is Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal who tops the rankings.

This latest CIES Football Observatory report is: ‘Calculated from Wyscout data, the index used was obtained by multiplying the frequency of successful dribbles in domestic league matches, the success rate of dribbles attempted, as well as the sporting level of the matches played (as a percentage deviation from the overall average). The rankings only include footballers who played at least 450 domestic league minutes in current season.’

As you can see, in these top 15 places in the big five European leagues, a certain Newcastle United star appears in eighth place:

Anthony Gordon has been superb this season for Newcastle United and this new report simply backs up what we have seen with our own eyes.

As you can see above, Anthony Gordon has actually completed more successful dribbles this season than anybody else who has made this top fifteen.

Most importantly, there has also been real end product as well.

In 704 Premier League minutes, Anthony Gordon has had five direct goal involvements this season, scoring three and getting two assists. So a direct goal involvement on average, every 141 minutes he has been on the pitch. Plus he has also won penalties that have been converted by his Newcastle United teammates.

Gordon doesn’t turn twenty three until February 2024.