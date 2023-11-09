Opinion

Time for BBC Sport and others to stop spreading Newcastle United fake news and do some real journalism

The media merry go round is in full swing at the moment when it comes to all things Newcastle United.

We’ve just had the ridiculous story about the anti-PIF protests by Dortmund fans… oh but hold on it was actually a protest against FIFA. The banner in the crowd was a bit of a clue folks. Time for a trip to Specsavers perhaps?

Then BBC Sport failing to update the story being carried by most other new outlets that the Arsenal manager was now being asked to explain to The FA, the comments he made in his post-match meltdown.

On Thursday, it’s BBC Sport giving fresh legs to the tired old, and completely made up, story about loan moves from the Saudi League to Newcastle United with the headline “Newcastle’s move for Neves could be banned in vote”.

Should you be tempted to click further you will find that this vote “…comes amid rumours Newcastle want to sign former Wolves captain Ruben Neves from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.”

It wasn’t so long ago that Neves was slagging off Newcastle’s style of football, so I can’t see him being that keen to come back on loan from the Saudi Pro league.

Plus there is the question of his wages, which will have been greatly inflated to tempt him to play in Saudi, so I couldn’t really see that being an option in terms of FFP. But hey, the BBC know better. Clearly the BBC Sport fact checking service for challenging fake news does not include sport journalism or coverage of Newcastle United.

All across the media VAR continues to be controversial, some people like Ange Postecoglou taking it on the chin, while others are choosing to hide their own or their team’s shortcomings by blaming the ref or VAR.

In some moments VAR is the villain and in others the saviour, the messages coming out of the media are at best mixed and often contradictory.

Trust the on-field decisions, don’t re-referee the game: that’s what the totally independent duo of pundits Owen Hargreaves and Paul Scholes were calling for after their ex-club’s defeat in Copenhagen. This ironically is the total opposite of the line that the BBC seems to be pushing over VAR’s involvement during our match against Arsenal last weekend, where they were giving free reign to the Arsenal manager’s demands that the game should have been re-refereed and the on-field decisions be overturned! Despite him offering no reason for this or presenting any evidence to support his allegations. Perhaps he should be asked to provide video evidence to support his comments. They should have had plenty of time to check all of the available footage to find this proof by now.

I realise that the majority of this hysteria is about clickbait headlines designed to drive up online readership but I really do wonder what agenda is at play here. You could get the feeling from recent media coverage that suddenly something has gone drastically wrong with VAR and how it has been applied.

In reality, is it any worse now than it ever has been?

Are there more decisions being incorrectly made since the introduction of VAR than prior to VAR’s existence?

Perhaps if BBC Sport, and other media outlets, employed a few more proper journalists instead of lazy people prepared to copy and paste rubbish from some obscure blog, they might well be able to do some research into that.

From my entirely biased perspective, it would appear that VAR was doing a splendid job when it was giving decisions in favour of the old big six teams and depriving the likes of ourselves of perfectly good goals, however, when it started working against them: they and their friends in the media started crying foul.

The reality is that the quality of on field and off field decision making has never been ideal. This is the same across all leagues at all levels and that is the real problem. If the people in Stockley Park come from the same highly criticised pool of matchday officials, what else can you expect? The often cited call for ex-pros to get co-opted into the VAR panel is for me an absolute non-starter, if the ridiculous comments of ex-players turned pundits are anything to go by.

What perhaps is needed is to create a professional pathway for school leavers to enter into refereeing as a career, instead of the current system, which is effectively a series of internships until you get to a certain level.

The media circus and it’s never ending bias for the old big six clubs does not seem remotely interested in either providing facts to back up their assertion of VAR’s failings or making concrete suggestions as to how the standard of refereeing could be improved.

It’s far easier to just make up stories about Eddie Howe’s supposed incompetent team selection, while ignoring the reality of injuries, or like September where they were suggesting that he was on the brink of being sacked due to three results.

Maybe it’s time to for BBC Sport and others to stop spreading all of this fake news and start doing some real journalism.