Opinion

This was the trip where the Geordie nation descended

Borussia Dortmund away.

Well this was the game when the Geordie nation descended on Dortmund and yours truly was certainly not missing out on this cultural exploration (p.ss up).

Although, our journey was nearly scuppered.

As on Sunday morning I woke up to find out that our chosen destination (Hamburg) was closed due to an ongoing hostage situation…

After deciding to travel to the airport (Edinburgh), we arrived at Waverley to the news that the crisis was owa and we actually ended up landing in Hamburg five minutes ahead of schedule.

Train to Dortmund on the Monday and check into our hotel, then out to explore Dortmund’s finest museums and galleries (Wenkey’s bar by the main square and Mustapha’s kebab shop).

Match day / next day and we find a little boozer next to the square, where by 1pm about 100 or so of wor lot (Bender squad / Gremlins/ NME) are in attendance, with the main chatter being match tickets.

‘Tony Mallabar, Chrissy Numbers, Tess Man, Straight Norman and his son, Sean from Birtley and Middle Numbers’

Doing a quick numbers check, I reckon that a grand total of five of us have tickets for wor end.

With the rest of the lads split 50/50 with tickets for the home end, or just stopping in downtown Dortmund, watching it on the Roger Mellie.

Anyway, we head up the ground via the tram system and fair play to the Dortmund fans, they couldn’t have been more helpful, showing us how to navigate entry in the ground. Into the match no problems and a good half hour before kick-off.

So we head up the stairwell to sample the yellow wall atmosphere. Big mistake. As trying to get up to the terraces, it was absolutely mobbed with us stuck on the stairwell for ten minutes, with folk actually coming back down the stairs.

Getting on the terraces and it’s chocka (proper back to the 80s standing away ends). Now this romanticism of old school terraces is bobbins (I was there, they were rubbish), finally finding a spot I am stuck behind two lasses who are totally unaware of the impending crush if we score. One of the lasses then states that we should stop invading her personal space (give me strength), as she is a veteran of the away end with no less than 19 loyalty points (give me strength).

Half time arrives and I push (literally) downstairs to the concourse. Where I now learn that the reason wor end was so full, was because most of our fans who got tickets for the home end, simply walked around the concourse to the toon end and ensconced themselves into the away end.

Obviously the stewards clicked onto what was happening by half time, so starting checking match tickets (entrance 61). which resulted in 100s of toon fans watching the second half on the TV downstairs on the concourse ( beer and whoopa sausages were available). I decided to watch the second half downstairs.

Unfortunately / fortunately I bumped into Monk, which resulted in an away match ticketing debate. He’s only got 18 on his bus for Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, back in Gotham City, we got beat 2-0.

Gutted we lost (Dortmund are a well schooled and very good Champions League team)

Got back late Wednesday night and guess what, Bournemouth away Saturday. Cannot wait.