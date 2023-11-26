Opinion

This now explains the Newcastle United defeat at Bournemouth – Two weeks later

A lot of nonsense was said and written after Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0.

Much of it so clearly just out of mischief.

Some of it out of cluelessness.

If you really thought the correct response to Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0 was ‘well all teams get injuries’ and/or ‘yes Newcastle have had a busy schedule but that can’t be used as an excuse’, then you do really need help.

Anybody who was still struggling to understand that defeat on the south coast two weeks ago, they were given the perfect explanation / guidance on Saturday at St James’ Park.

One moment in particular.

A brilliant Gordon cross was met by an equally good Lascelles header on the hour mark, putting Newcastle 2-1 up.

After having had a fast and furious hour of play and zero positive options on the bench (no disrespect!), I think fair to say that pretty much all teams would then have taken a breather and sat back, as Chelsea restarted the game.

Not Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United.

Chelsea kick-off and the Newcastle players are swarming up the pitch pressing the visitors, I counted eight NUFC players in the Chelsea half.

Most prominent of the Newcastle players doing the harrying is Joelinton, he hassles and forces a Chelsea midfielder to pass the ball back to Thiago Silva on the edge of his own box. At the point where Silva gets the ball, by then there are three Newcastle players sprinting towards the Chelsea goal, with only two visiting players between them and Sanchez in nets. With Gordon and Isak alongside him on the press, it is Joelinton of course who reaches Thiago Silva first, he is completely caught off guard, probably still stunned by Newcastle regaining the lead, he clearly is caught in (at least) two minds on what to do and ends up moving the ball only a couple of feet, Joelinton takes the ball and rushes past him, the keeper is a rabbit caught in the headlights as well, stays rooted to the spot as a wild-eyed Joelinton bears down on him and slams the ball past the Chelsea keeper for game over.

This was only seconds after Chelsea restarted the match.

From that point on, the Chelsea players were a disgrace and totally gave up. However, you always wonder, if Newcastle had done what teams normally do in such a situation, simply drew breath and let the opposition restart and regain composure after going a goal (2-1) down, can you be sure Newcastle would have still won, or would Chelsea have found a foothold back in the game?

This is where I reflect back to Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0.

Newcastle United didn’t even have a striker on the pitch, had a totally toxic combination of countless players missing AND absolutely knackered after so many matches in quick succession.

NUFC were simply totally incapable physically of executing this kind of press and pressure that showed throughout the win over Chelsea AND especially during that phase of play that saw the killer third goal scored.

If you don’t believe me, just watch this below.

