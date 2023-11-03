Opinion

This is winner of most embarrassing January 2024 Newcastle United transfer story even though only November

When it comes to thinking of an embarrassing Newcastle United transfer story, I know one thing for sure.

None of you reading this will find it difficult to quote numerous examples.

Indeed, I have no doubt that if any of you went out now and searched currently, you would see any number of them that you would find laughable.

However, there is laughable and then there is this one.

We already have the winner of the most embarrassing January 2024 Newcastle United transfer story and we are still a couple of months away from that window opening!

This if from a small Spanish media site – Fichajes.net report – 1 November 2023:

‘Newcastle United have set their sights on 21-year-old Spanish youth international Gabri Veiga of Al Ahli, aiming to strengthen their midfield in January. This search comes in response to the 10-month ban imposed on Sandro Tonali, which has left the team searching for a replacement in a key position.

Gabri Veiga, who previously came through the ranks of Celta Vigo, made his first-team debut in the summer of 2022 and had an outstanding debut season at his boyhood club. His performances caught the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs last summer, but he surprisingly opted to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli.

Despite his apparent satisfaction in Saudi Arabia, Newcastle United have expressed their interest in retaining the services of the young midfielder. The shared ownership between the Magpies and Al-Ahli, both under the PIF umbrella, could pave the way for a possible agreement in the winter market.

Newcastle have been backed by the PIF, which has made significant investments since taking control. The arrival of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan was one of the most notable moves, although the Italian’s 10-month suspension has left the club searching for solutions. Financial Fair Play concerns have limited Newcastle’s ability to make major signings over the winter.

As a result, the club has turned to the PIF and have reportedly agreed to explore options in the Saudi Pro League. Gabri Veiga is among the options and his versatility could help fill the void left by Tonali in midfield. However, he is not the only option in the Magpies’ sights, and competition to sign him is expected to be fierce during the winter transfer window.

The future of Gabri Veiga and his possible return to European football with Newcastle United is a story that will continue to develop in the coming weeks as the club addresses its midfield needs and looks to reach an agreement with Al-Ahli and the PIF.’

BBC Sport report – 2 November 2023:

‘Transfer news: Newcastle interested in Veiga

Newcastle United are interested in 21-year-old Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga, who joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli from Celta Vigo in the summer. (Fichajes)’

Chronicle report – 3 November 2023:

‘Magpies ‘plan to revisit’ Gabri Veiga transfer after Tonali ban

Spanish media outlet Fichajes.net claim Newcastle United are planning to revisit one of their summer targets following Sandro Tonali’s ten month ban from football. The outlet claims the Magpies will try to sign Al Ahli midfielder Gabri Veiga, who was a reported target for the club in the summer.

The former Celta Vigo midfielder, who was also linked with the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid, opted to move to Saudi Arabia and join the PIF owned club. The report reiterates claims from earlier this week, talking about Newcastle’s agreement with fellow PIF owned clubs to do deals with one another.

Newcastle have already worked with Al Ahli to sanction the sale of Allan Saint-Maximin, a deal that had to be ratified by the Premier League. It’ll be more than likely a move for Veiga would come under further scrutiny given the ownership links between the two clubs and the need for the Magpies to comply with Financial Fair Play.’

This is sadly where we are at with modern media.

A tiny Spanish media outlet totally makes up a Newcastle United transfer story, claiming that they have knowledge / information that due to Sandro Tonali getting his ban for the rest of the season, Newcastle United are going to now try and sign Gabri Veiga in January.

They go on to repeat this claim from elsewhere that nobody has any substance for either, which is that Newcastle United are looking to exploit the fact that the PIF also own a 75% stake in four clubs in Saudi Arabia, media having claimed that NUFC are going to use this to get around FFP limitations. So this tiny Spanish media site saying about Newcastle United and Gabri Veiga and how NUFC ‘..looks to reach an agreement with Al-Ahli and the PIF’ in January.

The then bigger problem is that you have then the rest of the media totally happy to repeat these made up claims from a tiny Spanish media outlet, without bothering to check whether there is any truth in the story. In this case, the Chronicle and BBC Sport (and no doubt many many others have done the same, it is just these two I saw by accident), by blindly repeating this nonsense it just becomes ever more embarrassing.

When I state above that this Newcastle United transfer story is for sure totally made up and more than embarrassing to publish AND then just as embarrassing for other media to blindly repeat it, how do I know for sure that this particular transfer tale is invented?

Well, Newcastle United 100% simply can’t sign Gabri Veiga in January and play him for the second half of this season, to cover for the absence of Sandro Tonali.

Why so?

Well, Gabri Veiga has indeed made seven league appearances in the Saudi Pro League this season, since signing for Al Ahli (to play alongside Allan Saint-Maximin and others) in a £35m deal on 25 August 2023.

However, before completing that move, Gabri Veiga played 17 minutes for Celta Vigo on 13 August 2023 in a 2-0 La Liga defeat to Osasuna.

FIFA rules state that no player can play for more than two different clubs in any one season, so when the media above are claiming Newcastle United intend to sign Gabri Veiga in January 2024 and play him to cover for Tonali’s absence, it is simply not true. Veiga can’t play for Newcastle United or indeed any other Premier League side this season, as that would be a third club in the same season.

There are sometimes odd exceptions to this rule above BUT that only applies occasionally when it is a club in another country that has totally different timings with their league. So for example, the MLS which recently saw their league season end, running from February to October 2023, or in Argentina, their most reason season running January to July 2023.

However, this very definitely doesn’t apply in this Gabri Veiga Newcastle United transfer story. The Premier League runs from August 2023 to May 2024 this season, the Saudi Pro League runs from… August 2023 to May 2024 this season, then for good measure, La Liga also runs August 2023 to May 2024 this season.

I know that we all have a heavy scepticism with everything we read these days but when you have extremes such as these, when something is transparently just made up, then I think it has to be called out.