Opinion

This is shocking from Sky Sports on Newcastle United – Following defeat in Germany

Following the defeat to Borussia Dortmund last night, I was reading various stuff, including this piece below from Sky Sports.

It was a report that summed up what had happened and why.

I will let you have a read and then give my view on it…

Sky Sports report after Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0 – 7 November 2023:

‘Howe’s Newcastle rotation backfires

Eyebrows were raised when Eddie Howe named his Newcastle team for the 2-0 loss at Dortmund. Miguel Almiron and Anthony Gordon – two of the four attacking players available at his disposal – named on the bench had little sense to it.

Yes, the Magpies boss has to rotate his injury-hit squad at some point: Howe naming eight substitutes out of a possible nine shows how fragile this Newcastle team is depth-wise. But surely the game to rotate was not the Champions League group game where defeat leaves qualification out of your hands.

In rotating so heavily, Howe gave Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento their full Champions League debuts – and both Dortmund goals exploited this inexperience. Hall, booked after nine minutes, could only allow Marcel Sabitzer to drift by him and cross for Niclas Fullkrug’s opener.

And Livramento, who impressed going forwards, could not get close enough to Julian Brandt for the second on the break.

Bringing Almiron and Gordon on for the second half did improve Newcastle in Germany, but such improvement will leave the Magpies thinking ‘what if’. Howe’s attempts to conserve and rotate did not pay off this time.’

I can only come to one of two conclusions.

Either the person who wrote this is lazy and incompetent and hasn’t even bothered to scratch the surface of what was the actual reality facing Eddie Howe.

Or alternatively, this has been written by somebody deliberately ignoring the facts, the reality, for Eddie Howe and his squad.

It sounds very much to me like it is written by somebody with an agenda, who wants to have people believe that this was some massive blunder from Eddie Howe that was the massive reason why Newcastle lost to Dortmund.

He makes it sound like Eddie Howe messed with his starting eleven unnecessarily, that the NUFC Head Coach was trying to be too clever, thinking he could get away with rotating and not playing his best possible team, not giving this Champions League match and the opposition the respect they deserved.

The reality of course is ‘slightly’ different.

Eddie Howe explained after the defeat that he didn’t have any choice, that Miguel Almiron and Anthony Gordon simply couldn’t have physically been capable of starting and playing all / most of this match. A tough schedule and so many players missing, has seen Eddie Howe having to rely on the same players so often. This latest match came in a six day stretch that had seen Newcastle win 3-0 at Man U, beat Arsenal 1-0 in a gruelling game, then this huge challenge against Dortmund. Eddie Howe didn’t choose to give Anthony Gordon, our best attacking player this season, a shift off, he had no other choice. Howe saying the only way he could use him was as an impact sub.

Then the manager also explained that his only two viable sub changes he’d had to make at half-time, clearly earlier than he had hoped. Howe saying a tight hamstring had forced Wilson off at the break and that with Lewis Hall on a yellow he felt he couldn’t take the risk.

The Sky Sports journalist is clearly trying to blame Eddie Howe for choosing to play Hall and Livramento AND then wanting to blame those two players for the defeat. He totally fails to mention the ‘small’ fact that the previous six days had seen first and second choice left-backs Burn and Targett pick up serious injuries that will keep both out for months. It is ludicrous to suggest that the selection of these two players was why Newcastle lost. When you saw the angle the referee didn’t see, you could see clearly that the Dortmund player threw himself to the ground and got Hall booked, it wasn’t even a foul, just two players running and tussling with each other and then one throwing himself to the floor when he knew he wasn’t getting to the ball first. Hall wasn’t great but he wasn’t terrible, a bit like a number of his teammates on the night. As for that killer first goal, Hall could have done better but Dortmund had a lot of luck I think with the run / bounce of the ball and the biggest reason for conceding was that the usually reliable Schar had got caught out of position and when the ball was crossed, the NUFC central defender wasn’t there to help deal with it.

As for trying to blame the selection of Livramento.. you have to laugh. He was not only Newcastle’s best player, he was the best player on the pitch. He was outstanding and the second goal that the Sky Sports journalist is blaming him for, came when NUFC had thrown everybody forward, Dortmund broke and had two on one against Livramento, meaning that whatever he did, one of the Dortmund pair would have a clear shot one on one with Pope.

The Sky Sports man admits ‘Howe naming eight substitutes out of a possible nine shows how fragile this Newcastle team is depth-wise’ but in reality this doesn’t get close to anything like the true situation.

Eddie Howe had at least 12 players unavailable last night and to fail to point out exactly who the eight were on the bench is just embarrassing.

So you had Gordon and Almiron who Eddie Howe explained weren’t physically able to start and play most of the match.

The other sub used was Lewis Miley, a 17 year old who only returned to the matchday squad on Saturday after a lengthy absence due to glandular fever.

There were then two goalkeepers, Dubravka and Karius.

Two kids in De Bolle and Parkinson who basically were given the chance of a bit of experience of sitting on a CL bench because there was nobody else to fill those seats.

The only other sub was Paul Dummett. He clearly couldn’t play left-back in such a Champions League match as this, his lack of pace would be a massive no-no, he is now cover for centre-back where pace not such an issue.

Eddie Howe was faced with pretty much having no choice but to name the eleven that he did last night, to suggest otherwise is out of order.

As for who wrote this Sky Sports piece…?

Well, you won’t be surprised to learn it wasn’t Keith Downie, long-time NUFC man for Sky Sports and who knows his stuff.

It was somebody called Sam Blitz.

No, I hadn’t heard of him either.

Now I have no idea which team he supports (apart from clearly it isn’t Newcastle United!), however, what I do know is that this distorted account above, was written for a non-NUFC audience in mind.

Having checked Sam Blitz out, he is based in London and his regularly Sky Sports job is covering… Arsenal.

I’m sure it is just pure coincidence that this Dortmund match followed so quickly on from what happened on Saturday.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 7 November 5.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Borussia Dortmund:

Fullkrug 26, Brandt 79

Possession was Dortmund 46% Newcastle 54%

Total shots were Dortmund 17 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Dortmund 8 Newcastle 5

Corners were Dortmund 7 Newcastle 4

Referee: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández

Newcastle team v Borussia Dortmund:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall (Almiron 45), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Livramento, Willock (Miley 81), Wilson (Gordon 45)

SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, De Bolle, Parkinson

(United missing a spine but not backbone – Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0 – Read HERE)

(Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports