Opinion

This is really why PSG are so gutted despite getting such a lucky point against Newcastle United

PSG were heading for defeat.

Newcastle United leading at 90 minutes, only for the referee to somehow rule that at least eight extra minutes would be played, something almost unheard of in Champions League football.

Worse (for Newcastle United) was to follow, as the VAR and on the pitch referee managed between them to wrongly gift PSG a penalty that saved them, handing them a lucky point.

That point meaning all the difference, as if Newcastle United had won in Paris, a win against AC Milan in two weeks time would have guaranteed Newcastle going through AND PSG knocked out of the Champions League.

Despite this wrongly handed out gift to them, PSG have been less than grateful, with Luis Enrique, Kylian Mbappe and so many other PSG characters embarrassing themselves.

This is really why PSG are so gutted.

It is fear.

Have a look at these PSG Champions League results:

7 November 2023 – AC Milan 2 PSG 1

4 October 2023 – Newcastle United 4 PSG 1

8 March 2023 – Bayern Munich 2 PSG 0

2 November 2022 – Juventus 1 PSG 2

5 October 2022 – Benfica 1 PSG 1

14 September 2022 – Maccabi Haifa 1 PSG 3

9 March 2022 – Real Madrid 3 PSG 1

24 November 2021 – Man City 2 PSG 1

3 November 2021 – Leipzig 2 PSG 2

15 September 2021 – Brugge 1 PSG 1

4 May 2021 – Man City 2 PSG 0

If Newcastle United get three points against AC Milan, PSG then HAVE to win away at Dortmund. The German side needing yo avoid defeat to ensure they get the benefits that come with topping their group.

As you can see above, whilst PSG may have a formidable record at home, they are woeful away in the Champions League.

These last two and a half years have seen these eleven away Champions League matches and PSG failing to win nine of the eleven!

The two exceptions were winning away at mighty Maccabi Haifa in September 2022, then the only other one was a final group game when PSG had long since qualified and Juventus had long since been unable to qualify from the group.

This sums up why PSG were so devastated last night, they have ZERO confidence that they can win away at Borussia Dortmund, having already lost at AC Milan and getting hammered at St James’ Park, plus that list of other Champions League away day failures. These last 11 away PSG Champions League matches reading Played 11 Won 2 drawn 3 Lost 6.

Stats via BBC Sport:

PSG 1 Newcastle 1 – Tuesday 28 November 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 24

PSG:

Mbappe 90+8 pen

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was PSG 72% Newcastle 28%

Total shots were PSG 31 Newcastle 5

Shots on target were PSG 7 Newcastle 2

Corners were PSG 6 Newcastle 2

Referee: Szymon Marciniak

Newcastle team v PSG:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Unused subs:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Huntley, Ndiweni, Parkinson

