Opinion

This felt like such a huge game for Newcastle United today and it has just got… huger

Not sure about the rest of you but for me this feels such a huge match for Newcastle United today.

I had thought this for a good while and as time has gone by, that feeling has simply got stronger.

That win over Arsenal last Saturday huge for so many reasons, especially the chances to see Arteta and all their players and fans crying!

The domestic cups and Champions League in particular, are of course important as well.

However, the Premier League is our bread and butter. It is vital for the growth and ever increasing competitiveness of Newcastle United, finishing towards the top end and aiming for regular Champions League qualification (which could go down to fifth those season).

All the players missing, we are crawling towards this international break. It really feels like a defining moment for me.

This weekend a year ago, Saturday 12 November 2022, saw a huge game. All Newcastle United fans saying the same thing.

Eddie Howe was on a seven match run of six wins and a draw, it was universally agreed that adding another victory over Chelsea at St James’ Park could / would be pivotal.

Joe Willock gave us that moment on top of a great team performance from all. Newcastle went into that World Cup break in such a strong position.

Last season saw 15 NUFC Premier League matches crammed in before that break for the Qatar World Cup, a year later it will be 12 PL matches gone for Newcastle United but I think in many ways, just as important and pivotal if Eddie Howe can manage yet another win at his old club, before we get this much needed break. Allowing players to get some rest and recuperation and hopefully a few players coming back in late November. Ironically, with Chelsea at home up next after this break.

As I say, this Bournemouth game was huge, but I think it has become even huger with Spurs starting to implode. Monday night they were hammered 4-1 by Chelsea and picked up key injuries as well as red cards. Today they led at Wolves BUT then conceded on 91 and 97 minutes to lose.

If Newcastle United can win today, in the space of a week NUFC will have closed the gap on Spurs from nine to three points, plus we could well be only a point off the top four and indeed, possibly in a Champions League qualifying spot, if Villa fail to win and fifth proves to be a CL qualifying spot this season.

Win today and Newcastle United will truly be motoring. Already the form team these past seven games, another win would be the massive cherry on top of the icing.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports