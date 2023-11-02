Opinion

These Newcastle United fans were a disgrace just ahead of Manchester United getting hammered

The Mag is run by Newcastle United fans, for Newcastle United fans, with articles and contributions in the comments section from (presumably) Newcastle United fans.

Free speech is worth protecting… but sometimes I wonder whether the alternative might be better.

How can anybody justify the sort of comments that were posted as soon as the Newcastle United starting eleven v Man U was published?

Among the worst were accusations that Eddie Howe had thrown the match, that he wasn’t taking the League Cup seriously, that old Cabbage Head would have been rightly slaughtered for picking that team.

I will not name any of the people who for some bizarre reason think they know better than our manager.

They don’t deserve any recognition for writing this sort of tosh:

“Maybe we shouldnt have sp..ked £80 million on fullbacks we never play and actually strengthened the squad where we needed it like a striker, defensive midfielder and a central defender?”

Presumably, this fan was referring to Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall, respectively man of the match (having been the same against Man City in the previous round) and the outstanding scorer of our second goal.

Or how about this, from the same source:

“Whoever picked that team has given up… it’s a disgrace.”

Or this gem from somebody who put their money where their mouth was, then thought better of it:

“Four players nowhere near match fit. Been onto my bookie to cancel my bet, he said get lost, I’ve already ordered the champagne.”

Sadly, that “expert” was partly correct, because Matt Targett pulled a hamstring in the opening minutes.

A third soothsayer came out with this memorable prediction:

“I’d like to be wrong but I really can’t see that team progressing tonight. I just hope we don’t get a hiding.”

Well, you were wrong and I hope you’re half as happy as I am today.

Only one team at Old Trafford got a hiding, although that is not strictly true, because the pathetic rabble we outplayed and outran was nothing like a football team.

Nobody should be immune from criticism. I’m not suggesting Eddie is faultless, that would be ridiculous. But please, the next time you are tempted to condemn his decisions before a ball has even been kicked, put down your mobile, step away from your tablet and turn off your laptop.

He has done more, far more than any fan could reasonably have expected, dragging Newcastle United out of the gutter and into the Champions League since he arrived in November 2021.

This has been achieved not on the back of a few lucky wins but through tireless work on the training pitch. Paul Dummett, Emil Krafth, Matt Ritchie and Sean Longstaff were going backwards until Eddie arrived. Every one of them put in a superb performance at Old Trafford against players who are probably paid three times as much. I almost wrote “players who earn”, then realised nobody wearing red earned his wage against us this time around.

We were the epitome of teamwork, while the inferior United typified an uninterested, disaffected bunch of losers determined to cost yet another manager his job.

Show your appreciation for what Eddie and his Merry Men have done by supporting the team rather than by firing off pointless posts at the drop of a hat.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 – Wednesday 1 November 8.15pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 28, Hall 36, Willock 60

Man U:

Possession was Man U 62% Newcastle 38%

Total shots were Man U 13 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Man U 2 Newcastle 5

Corners Man U 5 Newcastle 2

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 72,484 (NUFC 7,300)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Livramento, Krafth, Dummett, Targett (Almiron 5), Hall (Burn 74), Longstaff, Willock (Brunoo 64), Ritchie (Trippier 75), Joelinton, Gordon (Wilson 64)

SUBS:

Karius, Lascelles, Diallo, Parkinson

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

(W/C Monday 18 December 2023 – Carabao Cup quarter final)

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

(Manchester United humiliated! Newcastle United brilliant! There’s only one United… Read HERE)

(Newcastle United get Chelsea – Carabao Cup quarter-final draw – Read HERE)