Opinion

The white noise can easily distract – This though has been absolutely remarkable from Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe, what a manager.

The matches are coming thick and fast.

So much white noise as certain other managers and dodgy media types try to distract from the reality, what is important.

However, just have a look at this…

Newcastle 1 Brentford 0

AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0

Sheff Utd 0 Newcastle 8

Newcastle 1 Man City 0

Newcastle 2 Burnley 0

Newcastle 4 PSG 1

West Ham 2 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 4 Palace 0

Newcastle 0 Dortmund 1

Wolves 2 Newcastle 2

Man U 0 Newcastle 3

Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

This was 12 matches played across 50 days.

Played 12 Won 8 Drawn 3 Lost 1 Goals For 28 Goals Against 6

If somebody had said that Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United would lose only one of twelve matches when playing the likes of Man Cty, PSG, Man U, Dortmund, Arsenal, AC Milan… you would honestly have thought they were truly deluded.

To do it with eight clean sheets in the twelve games and scoring 28 goals with only six conceded, unbelievable.

Then for those matches to include a 4-1 victory over PSG and wins without conceding a single goal against Man City, Arsenal and Man U, that is beyond unbelievable.

To also do this to a background of having more key players unavailable than any other Premier League club, simply out of this world.

Whatever happens now in the rest of this season, if we get anywhere near close to matching this level of form these past couple of months, it would be absolutely extraordinary.

As for supposed Newcastle United fans claiming equalisers at West Ham and Wolves as some kind of ‘proof’ of Newcastle failing and Eddie Howe clueless, hang your heads in shame.

No other manager could have delivered what Eddie Howe has done in these past 12 NUFC games.