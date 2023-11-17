Opinion

The shameful moves that Arsenal don’t want to be talked about – This isn’t a new thing

Nobody should be surprised by the latest Arsenal antics, or their silence, since the PGMOL explained why Anthony Gordon’s winning goal was legitimate.

Say what you want regarding Arteta’s outburst and the subsequent “official club statement” (and there have been plenty of descriptions): heat-of-the-moment, emotion getting the better of the manager, fair comment… or, as I see it, a blatant attempt to intimidate the referee, gain an unfair advantage, divert from the reality of an almost toothless display by his team.

Bazoox gave his views on the furore in The Mag. He was far too kind. And one sentence in particular needs to be addressed:

“Sad that a once famous footballing institution like Arsenal have stooped to the level of their petulant and ignorant young manager.”

Finally, Arteta has been accused by The FA of bringing the game into disrepute and faces a touchline ban.

There’s no arguing with the way Bazoox describes Arteta. I couldn’t have put it better myself. What gets my goat is the implication that this was unusual behaviour by a once-noble club. Absolutely not. The north London scufflers deserve no respect.

Where to start?

Well, how about the 1919-20 season, the first after the Great War. The Football League (younger fans please note, this pre-empted the Premier League by more than a century) had been suspended since the 1914-15 campaign. That season had ended with Arsenal fifth in Division Two (now called The Championship) on 43 points.

When the Football League resumed, Division One was expanded from 20 to 22 clubs. As champions and runners-up in the most recent Division Two season, Derby County and Preston North End were promoted on merit.

One team were relegated from the top flight, with a third team taking their place. Those teams were Spurs and… the team that finished third in Division Two.

Except that didn’t happen. Yes, Spurs went down. But Barnsley, who had finished third, were denied promotion. They had accumulated 47 points. Wolves had accumulated 45. Oh, you might be thinking, the familiar curse of the third-placed finishers being denied promotion by a team with fewer points after a play-off.

Er, no. Not exactly. There was no playoff. Barnsley and their supporters would have to wait eight decades to take their rightful place at the top table. They had done nothing wrong and neither had Wolves.

Rather than a play-off, members of the Football League had been involved in a pay-off. Indeed, a series of pay-offs. Bribery, graft, corruption, cheating. To quote Arteta: “Disgraceful, shame, scandal, blah, blah, blah.”

No prizes for guessing which club had been secretly splashing the cash. Football supporters tend to dislike clubs that buy success by acquiring the best players. Chequebook champions, reasonably enough, deserve less respect than those teams built organically, gradually and thoughtfully by managers such as Brian Clough.

One of my favourite headlines from The Sunday Times was the short and sweet “THAT’S RICH!” The story was Mourinho’s first Premier League title with Chelsea and his insistence that a series of mega-bucks signings had been unimportant.

Thus, I dislike Chelsea. Multiply that antipathy exponentially to measure my loathing for Arsenal, whose chairman, Sir Robert Norris, allegedly distributed handsome financial inducements in 1919 to ensure his club were promoted after a secret ballot.

The word “allegedly” is perhaps unnecessary. In 1927, the Football Association banned Norris for life after he was found guilty of financial wrongdoing. Among the offences were illegal payments made to benefit Arsenal.

Their fans are always happy to boast that they haven’t been relegated from the top flight for more than 100 years. And they are even happier to pretend their berth was earned by fair means, not foul.

As a point of record, my views are in no way influenced by (for example) watching Parlour score a hat-trick in a 5-0 defeat of United. Or David Ginola being kicked beyond breaking point by Dixon and Winterburn in another miserable night at the Highbury Library. Or a further League Cup defeat, this time in 2007, when two late goals at their current stadium killed us after Obafemi Martins had run himself into the ground as a one-man attack. Thank you, Mr Smellydice. Or having to sub-edit the chief football correspondent’s error-strewn report of the 1998 FA Cup final for The Sunday Times. Or all those lazy references to “marble halls, glorious history, wonderful club” churned out by incompetent hacks who never sat at the back of the wing stand and saw little more than the overhanging floor of the upper section.

Arsenal are low-life, hypocritical wannabes. There was no stooping by Arteta this month. His personality is a perfect fit for his employers.