The photo that all Newcastle United fans were REALLY so desperate to see

The photo Newcastle United fans had all REALLY wanted to see.

The belief was there that Eddie Howe and his players could do it, follow up that stunning victory over Man Utd.

To get another massive win over Arsenal who are such bad losers and Mikel Arteta a total embarrassment with his behaviour.

However, the photo below is proof that on this occasion, Newcastle United fans did see their team get what they deserved.

Such commitment from each and every player AND the coaching staff and backroom boys.

Absolutely loving the Jacob Murphy / Bruno double act in the photo.

Another photo = The ninth of this season.

That winning feeling.

The Newcastle United Head Coach introduced this tradition of a post-match everybody included photo following each victory, as he felt it had worked as a bonding exercise when he was at Bournemouth.

Great to see.

It is also a massive bonus just how much it winds up fans of certain other clubs and journalists.

‘Look at them, think they have won the Premier League / Champions League / World Cup etc etc’

I absolutely love it, keep these wins (and photos!!!) coming.

These last nine weeks alone having seen eight Newcastle United photos / wins in a 12 match sequence that has featured only one defeat, narrowly against Dortmund.

Imagine if Eddie Howe and his players can add another win / photo on Tuesday when United travel to Germany for the rematch…

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – Saturday 4 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 64

Arsenal:

Possession was Arsenal 60% Newcastle 40%

Total shots were Arsenal 14 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Arsenal 1 Newcastle 2

Corners Arsenal 11 Newcastle 0

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Attendance: 52,194 (3,000 Arsenal)

Newcastle team v Arsenal:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn (Livramento 45), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 63 (Ritchie 79)), Wilson (Willock 62), Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Krafth, Hall, Lewis Miley

