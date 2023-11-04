Opinion

The Newcastle United ‘Spice Boys’ – They didn’t make life easy

Two decades ago we had our own version of the ‘Spice Boys’ at Newcastle United, similar to what Liverpool experienced.

They also went by the names of Kieron Dyer, Craig Bellamy and Jermaine Jenas.

Dyer was a Ruud Gullit signing in the summer of 1999.

He arrived from Ipswich Town for a fee believed to be over £6m and Toon fans had high hopes that this could be the lad to add extra spark to our midfield.

Club legends Nobby Solano, Gary Speed and Rob Lee were all at Newcastle, although the latter had scandalously been frozen out of the first team picture by the arrogant Gullit.

Dyer showed early promise but Newcastle started the season woefully.

He scored a lovely goal to put us ahead in the Tyne / Wear derby but torrential rain then ensued, the mackems adapted better to the conditions, eventually came back to nab a win.

At least it was the end for Gullit.

He had famously left both Alan Shearer and Duncan Ferguson on the bench, opting to play Sunderland born rookie Paul Robinson instead.

Sir Bobby Robson rode to the rescue and results steadily got better.

Keiron Dyer seemed like a good fit at Newcastle and Sir Bobby also reinstated Rob Lee back into the first team squad.

We were unluckily beaten at Wembley by Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final, with Lee scoring our consolation goal with a fine header.

Keiron Dyer suffered from regular injuries and it was reported he had shin splints.

He also developed a reputation for having an attitude problem.

He scored 23 goals for Newcastle United in 190 Premier League appearances, during his eight years at the club.

However, he will always be remembered for the infamous punch-up with Lee Bowyer, at St James’ Park against Aston Villa during the 2004/05 season.

Craig Bellamy was signed from Coventry City for £6m by Sir Bobby in 2001.

Eyebrows were raised as Bellamy had only notched six Premier League goals in the previous season and the Sky Blues had been relegated.

Bellamy though struck up an immediate understanding with Alan Shearer, proving the perfect foil due to his excellent reading of the game and clever darting runs.

He had pace to burn and was a handy goalscorer (Craig Bellamy seemed to especially enjoy playing against the mackems).

He was also feisty and temperamental, seemingly could start a riot in a monastery.

When Sir Bobby Robson was sacked and replaced by Graeme Souness, it soon became clear that the writing was on the wall for Craig Bellamy.

After a spat with Souness, a regrettable TV interview, then a training ground bust-up in 2005, Craig Bellamy was loaned out to Celtic and never kicked a ball in anger for the Toon again.

His time at Newcastle was also hampered by injuries, he ended up scoring 28 goals in 93 Premier League appearances.

Jermaine Jenas joined Newcastle United from Nottingham Forest for £5m in 2002.

It seemed that Sir Bobby had pulled off another great signing, when Jenas was capped by England whilst still a teenager in 2003.

He also went on to win the 2002/03 PFA Young Player of the Year award.

His career would also be blighted with injuries, although he did make 110 Premier League appearances for Newcastle (scoring 9 goals) before moving to Tottenham Hotspur 2005.

On his departure, there were claims that he’d said life in Newcastle was like living in a ‘goldfish bowl’ but Jenas denies he ever did say this.

In my opinion and with the benefit of hindsight, I believe that Jermaine Jenas probably thought he was a better player than he actually was.

These ‘Spice Boys’ certainly didn’t make life easy for old Sir Bobby and out of the threesome I would say only Craig Bellamy was worth the money, time and effort.