Opinion

The man is a genius – From headless chickens to gutted not to win in Paris two years later

The last time I set foot inside St James’ Park was on 4 December 2021.

If you remember, we had just been recently taken over (two months earlier) but were still yet to win a game.

Sir Bruce of Corbridge had left and the ‘fella who got Bournemouth relegated’ had taken on a club that were heading for the Championship.

The team that day included Manquillo, Lewis and Shelvey.

Also in the team were Captain Calamity and Fabian Schar, who made up a very dodgy centre-back partnership, no end product Miggy Almiron and that donkey Joelinton.

We were nervous and lacked any confidence in our abilities. Frankly, we were poor, but luckily Burnley were worse.

However, as I left the East stand, having seen Callum Wilson punish Nick Pope, to give us three points, I was still reasonably upbeat. These new Newcastle United owners would sort things out.

Surely they would spend big and we would hopefully be able to avoid the drop.

Fast forward two years.

Let me repeat that. Fast forward, just two years, or 24 months.

Newcastle United are playing in the Champions League, in Paris, and we are absolutely gutted that we haven’t won the match.

And we have done it with Jamaal, Fabian, Miggy and Big Joe in the team.

Just how the hell have we got here?

The last two years have seen such an amazing upward trajectory, that when the odd bad day occurs, it’s tempting to overreact to a Brighton or Bournemouth.

However, the reality is that we are light years ahead of schedule.

From lurching past Burnley to going to PSG and being immense, is more than any of us could have asked for.

Of course, we now have Isak, Bruno, Flash and Kieran in the team, but there is only one reason we are where we are.

Eddie Howe.

What this man has achieved is very difficult to put into words, so it’s easier to say, just watch the PSG game.

First half we were the better team, playing with a swagger and making Shrek and his fellow superstars look frustrated.

Again.

Then when our front three were totally burnt out, we defended for our lives.

They were magnificent, one and all.

There is many a media “expert” who will tell you that Eddie Howe can only take the club so far. We shall see in due course.

Maybe things will go wrong. I guess that they have to at some stage and he will eventually move on.

However, what Eddie Howe has achieved in such a short time is miraculous.

In my opinion he has already done enough to go down in history as one of our best managers.

Remember those lads from two years ago running around like headless chickens.

Now compare that to the performance in Paris.

The man is a genius.