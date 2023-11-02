News

The Carabao Cup team of the round has been named after Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 – Hmmmm

The Carabao Cup team of the round has been revealed after the midweek action.

All eight fourth round matches played out, two on Tuesday and six on Wednesday.

The very final game to be decided was Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3.

Now the Carabao Cup competition organisers, have revealed their team of the round, based on the Whoscored ratings from all the games, the highest rated player in each position, from the eight matches played.

‘The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.’

Do you want to hazard a guess as to exactly how many Newcastle United players have made this Carabao Cup team of the round?

Hmmm, not sure if any NUFC fan will guess correctly after Eddie Howe’s side away from home, absolutely battered Man U despite eight Newcastle changes…

Official EFL announcement on fourth round Carabao Cup team of the round – 2 November 2023:

With Round Four of the Carabao Cup coming to a close, WhoScored.com talk through their Team of the Round based on performance ratings.

Chelsea dominate the XI following their 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday night, elsewhere, Port Vale, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Everton, Middlesbrough and West Ham United are also represented.

Goalkeeper: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool) – 7.43 rating

The sole Liverpool player in the Team of the Round XI following their 2-1 win at AFC Bournemouth, Caoimhin Kelleher was solid between the sticks at the Vitality Stadium as he made five saves in total. While he was unable to keep Justin Kluivert out, the 24-year-old was good value for his WhoScored.com rating of 7.43.

Right-back: Tom Sang (Port Vale) – 8.38 rating

The first of two Port Vale representatives in the XI, Tom Sang excelled down the right flank in their 1-0 win at Mansfield Town, as evidenced by a WhoScored.com rating of 8.38. The 24-year-old was unfortunate not to claim an assist having made five key passes, while four tackles and three interceptions helped the Valiants to a spot in the Quarter-Finals for the first time in their history.

Centre-back: James Tarkowski (Everton) – 8.23 rating

James Tarkowski features at the heart of the defence after his player of the match performance against former club Burnley. Tarkowski headed the Toffees ahead on their way to a 3-0 win, beating Arijanet Muric with his only effort on goal, and made three clearances and three tackles to secure his spot in the XI.

Centre-back: Benoit Badiashile (Chelsea) – 8.23 rating

Making his first appearance since May, Benoit Badiashile impressed as Chelsea booked their quarter-final spot with a 2-0 win over Blackburn. The Frenchman not only scored his side’s opening goal, but found a teammate with 95.2% of his 62 attempted passes and ensured the Blues goal was rarely troubled as he made two tackles, two clearances and won two aerial duels prior to his withdrawal on the hour mark.

Left-back: Lewis Hall (Newcastle United) – 7.95 rating

Newcastle earned a headline-grabbing 3-0 win at Manchester United to book their place in the next round, with Lewis Hall shining for the Magpies. Hall bagged Newcastle’s second in the 36th minute, netting with his only effort on goal, and was on hand to make two tackles, one interception and one clearance to round off the backline.

Central midfield: Alfie Devine (Port Vale) – 8.57 rating

The second Port Vale player in the side, Alfie Devine bagged the Valiants’ winning goal shortly after the restart as the on-loan Tottenham Hotspur midfielder scored with one of two shots. The teenager broke forward well from midfield as he completed five dribbles to help earn a WhoScored.com rating of 8.57.

Central midfield: Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea) – 8.63 rating

The second of four Chelsea players to make the cut, Enzo Fernandez was excellent both on and off the ball for the Blues against Blackburn. Indeed, the 2022 World Cup winner was unfortunate not to register an assist have created seven goalscoring chances, and worked tirelessly out of possession as he made six tackles to secure his spot in the side.

Central midfield: Morgan Rogers (Middlesbrough) – 8.20 rating

The star player from Middlesbrough’s 3-2 win at Exeter City rounds off the midfield. Morgan Rogers scored Boro’s first shortly after the restart, netting with one of three shots, and he was a real thorn in the side of the Exeter backline as he made four key passes and completed three dribbles in a standout display.

Right wing: Cole Palmer (Chelsea) – 7.67 rating

Featuring on the right flank is another Chelsea star as Cole Palmer continued his good form for Mauricio Pochettino’s side. Palmer provided the assist for the Blues’ second on the hour mark to put the result beyond doubt and completed three dribbles in a solid outing from the former Manchester City man.

Striker: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham) – 8.44 rating

West Ham secured one of the results of the round as they beat London rivals Arsenal 3-1 at the London Stadium. Jarrod Bowen was the star performer for the Hammers having netted with one of two shots. In addition, the England international also made four tackles and completed two dribbles to lead the charge with a WhoScored.com rating of 8.44.

Left wing: Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) – 8.67 rating

Saving the best for last, Rahem Sterling is WhoScored.com’s Carabao Cup Player of the Round with a rating of 8.67. Sterling scored Chelsea’s second against Blackburn, beating Leopold Wahlstedt with one of three efforts on goal, and completed five dribbles in the 2-0 win. The 28-year-old also made two tackles and two key passes in a fine showing on home turf.

If you are wondering what ratings the Newcastle United players got for hammering Manchester United as compared to those above…

(The way Whoscored present the ratings, there is only room to show a maximum of four subs at any one time, Bruno was rated 6.5)

Yes, Chelsea win 2-0 at home to Championship Blackburn and have four players rated so highly for their performances.

Yet Newcastle United go to Old Trafford and take Man U apart 3-0 but only Lewis Hall scrapes into this Carabao Cup team of the round…???

