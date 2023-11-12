Opinion

Ten reasons why that Newcastle United fan was out of order

I wanted to write a short piece about that Newcastle United fan.

The one who has made headlines after the final whistle at Bournemouth.

As that banner once famously declared – We don’t demand a team that wins, we demand a club that tries…

The players went over to thank the fans for their support. Mr Angry threw it back in their faces.

Trippier has been and is, a superb leader on and off the pitch.

When a player has an off-day while giving everything, he deserves bouquets, not brickbats.

The whole team were running on empty from the first minute but kept going right to the end.

The team are still doing better than nearly everyone would have expected when Eddie arrived two years ago.

This was our first Premier League defeat for ten weeks.

Publicly vilifying the players is a terrible way to showcase our club and our supporters.

Will the players want to thank the fans in future if this is going to be the response?

Mobile phone footage helps such incidents go viral in minutes.

The players who were available ran themselves into the ground. They showed fantastic personal and professional pride. The last thing they deserved was ill-considered criticism.

