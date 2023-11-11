News

Suggs from Madness predicts clean sheet for Nick Pope in the middle of our goal AND Newcastle win

Suggs has predicted a win for Newcastle United heading into the international break.

The Madness frontman also predicting a clean sheet for Nick Pope in the middle of our goal.

Suggs forecasting a 1-0 away win for Eddie Howe’s side at Bournemouth.

The Madness lead vocalist and Chelsea fans has been making predictions for all this weekend’s Premier League matches, up against BBC Sport pundit Chris Sutton.

Sutton also going for a Newcastle United win.

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport:

“Newcastle’s injuries are piling up but I still fancy Eddie Howe’s side to bounce back from Tuesday’s defeat at Borussia Dortmund, on his return to his former club.

“No matter how stretched the Magpies squad is, they should have too much for a Bournemouth side that is in a relegation battle.

“I’m going for another Cherries old boy, Callum Wilson to score the winner against his old club.

“Prediction: Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 2”

Here’s hoping both Suggs and Sutton are proved correct.

Newcastle United have the best recent form in the Premier League, unbeaten in their last seven PL matches with five wins and two draws, 17 points from a possible 21, with 20 goals scored and only four conceded.

Bournemouth in contrast have only one win in their 11 Premier League matches, have only six points from a possible 33, have scored only nine goals and conceded a massive 27.

However, Chris Sutton inadvertently flags up the big issue of concern.

Whilst he does say injuries are piling up, he doesn’t even appear to realise Callum Wilson is also a massive doubt for this Bournemouth game, having been forced out of Tuesday’s game at Dortmund with a tight hamstring.

If Wilson isn’t available, that will rule out at least 11 (ELEVEN) players for Newcastle United today.

Such a busy schedule in recent weeks also has to be a factor that doesn’t benefit Newcastle, whilst the home side have had all this week to prepare.

A massive game for both teams and here’s hoping Eddie Howe and his players can get this one over the line as well, before regrouping in the international break and hopefully getting one or two players back such as Alexander Isak, plus give many others a welcome bit of downtime.

Suggs explaining to BBC Sport how he ended up supporting Chelsea:

“I’m known as a north London boy but I didn’t move there until I was eight, by which time I’d gone to Park Walk School, which is literally about 200 yards from Stamford Bridge.

“I went to the same school as [former Chelsea midfielder] Alan Hudson – he was in the top year when I was in the bottom year, and he became one of my heroes.

“One of my earliest memories as a fan was in 1969 – we were playing Preston in the FA Cup and the floodlights went down so they had to play it again, at 2pm, a couple of days later.

“We all found out and bunked off school so we could go down there. They tried to stop us getting in, but it was too late by that point.

“But that whole period was special for me – the 1970 FA Cup final against Leeds, and then winning the European Cup Winners’ Cup final against Real Madrid a year later – and I could still name the whole team now.

“It was such an iconic time. We were supposed to be the ‘Southern Softies’ when we played Leeds, but that replayed final will never be forgotten. They re-refereed it a few years ago and said there would have been 11 red cards.”