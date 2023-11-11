Opinion

Steve Bruce waiting for Erik ten Hag sacking – Perfect to stabilise Manchester United after missing out 2 years ago

The time has come for Steve Bruce.

Erik ten Hag clearly living on borrowed time.

Manchester United woeful this season and simply lucky that they even have had the low number of positive results that have come their way, VAR and match officials giving them massive help.

A fortunate late win at Fulham last weekend can’t cover for the desperate state they are in, as that victory was preceded by two embarrassing 3-0 home hammerings by Man City and Newcastle United, then followed by the humiliating 4-3 defeat to FC Copenhagen despite leading 2-0.

The clueless Erik ten Hag is a dead man walking and defeat to Luton today, would surely be the end for him, especially with an international break coming up, the perfect time to bring in somebody to save the day / season.

A ‘United’ legend, an honorable family man, an experienced quality manager with a great track record, a Manchester United fan through and through.

Step forward Steve Bruce, your time has come.

If you think the idea is ridiculous, look back exactly two years ago and what was said at the time…

Well connected Manchester United journalist Andy Mitten writing in The Athletic – 22 November 2021:

Who should be the next manager of Manchester United?

‘So, who could be that interim man?

It might be perfect for Ralf Rangnick, the 63-year-old German who has influenced many younger coaches, was so successful at RB Leipzig and helped form the concept of gegenpressing.

Ernesto Valverde did a superb job in Spain, especially with Athletic Bilbao. He also won three titles with Greece’s Olympiakos and two with Barcelona before being sacked last year.

Rudi Garcia, 57, coached the Lyon team who knocked out Manchester City of the Champions League the season before last, and helped develop Memphis Depay and the French club’s incredible young midfield.

Laurent Blanc, 56, is hugely experienced and now coaching in Qatar after four years away from management following his three years at PSG and two years with the French national team.

The Athletic also understands former United captain Steve Bruce, recently let go by Newcastle, would be very keen on the role, and believes he could help stabilise the dressing room.’

Sol Campbell speaking on PL Analysis TV about Manchester United sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer:

“You know, it is a really sticky situation.

“Do they stick or move?

“If they are moving, it is costing them a lot of money, to move Ole on and bring somebody else in, it’s a lot of money.

“I know they have got a lot of money to go and spend…and you do have to look at the books [as well].

“Where they are…

“Is a Steve Bruce good, coming in?

“Just for kind of six months?”

Manchester United appointed went for Ralf Rangnick to the end of that 2021/22 season and then brought in Erik ten Hag as permanent choice in summer 2022.

Look where that has taken them to now, incredible amounts of money spent by ten Hag and Man U in a far far bigger and more expensive mess than they were in November 2021.

If only they had gone for the obvious choice back in November 2021, Steve Bruce.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer was sacked when Manchester United were seventh in the Premier League and top of their Champions League group.

If/when Manchester United lose to Luton Town today, they would likely be in the bottom half of the Premier League, be bottom of their Champions League group and already out of the Carabao Cup after humiliated at home by United.

Manchester United and Steve Bruce, I can’t think of a more fitting match.

I for one will willingly sign up to any media campaign demanding that this lovely honorable family man, who is also a brilliant manager as you can see from his track record, gets the chance that both Steve Bruce and the Manchester United fans fully deserve.