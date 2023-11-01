Opinion

Start strong or finish strong – Either way you have to see this as a free hit for Newcastle United

I think far too many Newcastle United fans are worrying about tonight’s match.

Concerned about what team selection Eddie Howe will put out, worried that it will be a much weakened side and increasing the chances of getting beat.

I think this is looking at it completely wrong.

For me this has already been a very successful Carabao Cup / League Cup run.

We are into the last sixteen AND have knocked out Manchester City.

That is success, it got a massive monkey off our back, beating the all powerful all conquering Man City for the first time since Eddie Howe and the new ownership came in.

Newcastle became the first this season to win against what was looking potentially an unbeatable Manchester City and such was their shock at he defeat, Pep’s side then lost their next two domestic football matches to Wolves and Arsenal in the Premier League.

NUFC were responsible for the demise of Man City, well, at least in relative terms considering just how good they have been in recent times.

Also, reaching round four, the last sixteen.

So what you might say?

Well, for those of us who started going to games in the late 1970s, this is revolutionary stuff.

Starting with the 1977/78 season and right up to and including 1993/94, Newcastle United went 17 (SEVENTEEN) seasons failing to reach round four / last sixteen.

That takes some doing when you start in round two and just need to win a couple of ties. To go fully 17 years without winning two League Cup ties in any season, it must have set some kind of record never to be broken!

Anyway, back up to date.

It isn’t that I don’t care if we get beat tonight, it is more of just an acceptance that the fates have conspired against us, that knocking out Man City is ‘rewarded’ with a trip to Man U in the next round AND then a plague of injuries (and suspension and illness) is visited upon us just to really rub it in.

Bottom line is that EVERYTHING has gone against us and no matter how rubbish Manchester United have become, they are very expensive rubbish when it comes to whoever they put out on the pitch tonight AND they are at home.

So Newcastle United fans, just change your mindset and accept that in reality this will be a massive bonus if NUFC can get through tonight.

If we lose, so what? All the fates went against us and it just wasn’t meant to be, IF we get knocked out.

As for Eddie Howe and his team selection tonight, I think just a case of deciding whether to start strong or finish strong?

As in, the NUFC boss can either pick a strong team to try and win the game in the opening hour and then take key players off to give them the best possible chance of playing against Arsenal and Dortmund, or alternatively, goes with a very much changed team and then hopes that the final 25-30 minutes or so, he can bring on our top performers to help ensure NUFC win the match.

As outlined above, this is just a free hit for Newcastle United and if we miss with that free hit, we move on with no real damage done.