Staggering Premier League stat – Difficult to believe

The Premier League stands alone.

A truly astonishing stat.

Something that is very much at odds with the Premier League that we have come to know and love.

A new report from SportingPedia looking at what has happened so far in the Premier League and indeed across all of Europe’s top ten leagues.

This new report has now looked at what has happened in terms of managerial changes in these ten leagues.

In total, 37 of the 180 clubs in these ten leagues have already changed their managers since the beginning of this 2023/24 season. Indeed, Villarreal have already changed their manager twice this season.

Turkey lead the way with 11 managers departing already in their Super Lig.

A third of the clubs in Scotland’s top tier have already changed managers, four of twelve clubs doing so.

As for the Premier League?

Well, this is quite staggering…

Yes, the always trigger happy Premier League are the ONLY one of the 10 major European leagues to have NOT had a single managerial departure so far. Unbelievable.

If we go back to 15 November 2022, exactly a year ago, these were the Premier League changes that had already happened:

Scott Parker was sacked by Bournemouth on 30 August 2022.

Then on 7 September 2022 the same for Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.

Then Brighton losing Graham Potter on 8 September 2022 when their manager departed to the Stamford Bridge club.

Bruno Lage became the fourth on 2 October 2022 when Wolves gave him the push.

On 20 October 2022, it was the turn of Aston Villa and Steven Gerrard.

On 7 November 2022 it was Southampton and Ralph Hasenhuttl parting company.

So by 15 November 2022, six Premier League managerial changes already, then more than two months until Frank Lampard left Everton on 23 January 2023. However, those couple of months did include a six weeks break for the Qatar World Cup!!

By this time last year we’d had 14 rounds of Premier League matches crammed in already, with the World Cup to factor in, as opposed to 12 PL rounds of matches so far as of now.

However, even if you go back to 12 rounds of matches last season, in that 12th round of games Newcastle won 2-1 at Tottenham on Sunday 23 October 2022. By then there had already been five managerial changes in the Premier League.

So it is pretty astonishing no Premier League sackings this season… yet!