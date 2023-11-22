Opinion

St James’ Park – More than a stadium

An article appeared on The Mag this week posing the question about St James’ Park – “Should we stay or should we go?”

What is a stadium anyway?

Simply a venue for people to attend sporting events would be the straight answer, but when it comes to football, and in this case Newcastle United, it means so much more. “The Cathedral on the hill” as it’s often referred to.

My first game was some 23 years ago, the finale of the 1999/2000 season, a 4-2 win over Arsenal and the successful end of Bobby Robson’s recue act of Newcastle United at the time. St James’ Park would see some incredible football in the years that followed and a return to the Champions League.

For varying reasons I’ve never seen a Champions League match at St James’ Park. I was present for the qualifier against Partizan Belgrade in 2003 when we lost but I don’t count that one. I did see both runs in the UEFA Cup 2003-05 against some pretty good teams – PSV Eindhoven, Olympiacos, Marseille and Sporting Lisbon, but I longed for the chance to see Champions League football at our home.

Imagine my disappointment in missing out thus far, with just AC Milan in December remaining as a possible final group chance in this current chapter of our rebirth.

This season I made the opening day game against Villa but again, for varying reasons, I haven’t made as many games as I would have liked to. I finally returned for the 4-0 win over Crystal Palace in late October.

That day, the friend I attended the game with, before kick off asked the simple question “Have you missed it?”

The routine has never changed. Get through the turnstile, get into the bowl of the stadium, look round with the same amazement that I had back at that Arsenal game, find your seat, take another look around and then head back down for a drink then back out before the players arrive. Despite it only being a few games I’d been absent, the blunt answer to the friend was “Yes, yes I have!”

Although not as many as others, I’ve seen some moments on that patch of grass.

Stand out moments have been Alan Shearer breaking Jackie Milburn’s record and his subsequent Testimonial a few months later. A 4-3 last gasp win in the Championship against Norwich. Kevin Keegan returning for a cup tie with his Manchester City side in 2002. Last season’s cup game against Southampton, a victory that sent the team off to Wembley. And most recently the game against Leicester City which sealed a return to the promised land and I shed a tear on each occasion. You’ll all have your own lists.

I want mams and dads to point to the part of the ground where something happened that they remembered from years ago. You can’t in a new stadium miles from where memories were made, tell your kids that I saw it all here and show them where.

I want to be able to go to the spot or seat where I witnessed something amazing. I want to be told by someone far older and wiser than myself of an occasion of years gone by and actually be in the vicinity of said event and picture it.

When I see the ground resplendent with the excellent Wor Flags displays, it annoys me that anyone wouldn’t want this scenario.

Granted Mike Ashley wasn’t going to build a new ground but he certainly wasn’t going to develop the current one either. The atmosphere dwindling (the structure falling into disrepair) with each passing season before it taking off with the takeover. The place is now electric. Exactly what a football ground with history should be.

The previous owner could have had it, he didn’t want it. The new owners have it and seem to embrace it, encourage it. And it’s with the words of Amanda Staveley that give me a bit of encouragement on the matter.

“We love St James’ Park. We luckily bought Strawberry Place and we’ve been talking to architects about what we can actually do. We desperately need to invest in the stadium. It’s just the most incredible place but it needs to be fit for purpose. We create so much magic in that stadium every day”

A shiny new stadium may look good, may allow many more fans in to witness new adventures but the history is lost and you can’t get it back. A move to a soulless, flat pack, out of town arena would be heartbreaking.

It can’t be beyond the realms for an increase in capacity to get another 10,000 supporters into St James’ Park and preserve our history. It may be an opinion not widely shared but I don’t missing the odd extra game if it means keeping said history.

I’ll brave the dark at St James’s Park, at the Gallowgate End in the rain . . whenever I can get in.

As long as St James’ remains Home Newcastle…