St James’ Park in line to host massive England match before heading to Euro 2024 in Germany

England are in line to be heading to St James’ Park.

An exclusive from The Mail says that their information is that England will play two Euro 2024 warm up matches in early June, before heading off to Germany.

One game will be played at Wembley but the newspaper report says that they understand that Newcastle United are ‘in line’ to host the other warm up friendly, with The FA seeing St James’ Park as a leading option.

If this does happen, it would be just short of 20 years since the last time England played at St James’ Park, back in March 2005. To put it into perspective, that was more than two years before we ever heard of Mike Ashley…

England had already qualified for Euro 2024 in Germany when on Monday night they played away against North Macedonia in the final group qualifier, a woeful performance and result, needing an own goal equaliser to avoid defeat.

England have home friendlies against Brazil (23 March 2024) and Belgium (26 March 2024), both at Wembley.

Anybody hoping for a realistic chance of making the final England Euro 2024 squad will surely be needing to believe they can make that March 2024 squad. It will be the last get together before the end of this Premier League season.

The finals run in Germany next summer from 14 June 2024 to the final on 14 July 2024.

Germany will kick off the group matches at the Allianz Arena on that opening day (14 June 2024) and the group draw will be made on 2 December 2023, in only nine days time.

The final will be played at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on 14 July 2024.

The Mail say no set decision has been made yet on St James’ Park definitely hosting this June 2024 pre-tournament friendly but here’s hoping it becomes a reality.

The Mail report – 23 November 2023:

‘The Football Association will take England on the road ahead of Euro 2024, with St James’ Park emerging as a leading option to stage one of the team’s warm-up games.

Mail Sport understands one of Gareth Southgate side’s two pre-tournament matches will be held away from Wembley, with Newcastle emerging as in line to hold one of the games. It would be the first time in nearly two decades St James’ Park has hosted the national team.

In March 2005, midfielders Steven Gerrard and David Beckham scored in a 2-0 win for Sven Goran Eriksson’s side against Azerbaijan on Tyneside.

The England match to be taken on the road next summer is expected to be the first of two warm-up matches before the European Championships, which start on June 14.

The final pre-tournament game will be held at the national stadium in London.’