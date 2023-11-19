Opinion

So long as Everton aren’t just made scapegoats and others in Premier League are also punished…

The fallout from the 10 points Everton deduction has went into full throttle, since it was announced at the end of last week.

There were articles on The Mag on Saturday confirming this and I contributed my own ‘Scouse Mackems’ piece on the proceedings.

One underlying aspect of all of this is that a lot of the mainstream media seem to think that the Merseyside club have been hard done by.

Apparently, Everton have been cooperative and complied with the EPL investigation by an independent tribunal.

Well that is refreshing to know, especially if you are a supporter or shareholder of Leicester City, Leeds United or Burnley.

These clubs were seemingly adhering to FFP regulations whilst Everton carelessly rode roughshod and created a rule unto themselves, doing as they pleased.

I’ll make no bones about this.

This is all coming down to Premier League dark forces once again, looking after the best interests of one of their own.

Everton might not be a Septic Six side (their star stopped shining many moons ago) but they are still a little pet of the powers that be in the English game.

This was no more in evidence when in 2021 the Septic’s proposed offering ”honorary clubs’ Everton, West Ham and little Southampton, sweeteners with extra voting rights to help push through their ‘Project Big Picture’.

It is no coincidence that Everton have been given their punishment now, at a time in the current season that gives them an excellent chance of amassing enough points to ultimately avoid relegation.

I know some people might be getting sick of hearing about the scouse mackems and their financial indiscretions, but if the boot was on the other foot and this were Newcastle United, what do you think the social and media reaction would be?

Of course, fully affiliated Septic Sixers Manchester City and Chelsea’s sphincters are now well and truly twitching.

I think things are going to get one hell of a lot worse for these two clubs.

Once Newcastle were taken over by the Saudi PIF, they all tried to lift the drawbridge to keep us out.

We are adhering to the rules they voted in, we have no other choice, and so no club that has violated any of the regulations gets one iota of sympathy from me.

The trio of Leeds, Leicester and Burnley are now reported to be jointly set to sue Everton for approximately £300m.

I don’t know where they stand from a legal perspective but good luck to them anyway in their pursuit of lost revenue etc.

It’s about time someone in the EPL was found guilty and made accountable for the financial corruption that has been going on for decades.

So long as Everton aren’t just made the scapegoats and others in the Premier League are adequately punished according to the severity of their crimes, this is a step in the right direction to bring some morality back into the game we all love.

My article yesterday provoked a reaction on a certain Sunderland message board. Contrary to varying versions given of where and when the terminology ‘scouse mackems’ originated, I can assure them that it has nothing to do with us taking umbrage with Everton fans for their charitable contributions towards the Bradley Lowery Foundation. I found that idiotic reckoning and reasoning totally distasteful. I suggest that they should have actually read the article before making such shameful accusations, as I stated in that article, the ‘scouse mackem’ term has been around for over 35 years now.