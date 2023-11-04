News

Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Very interesting on Newcastle United ahead of this Arsenal match

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some interesting analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on Newcastle’s game against Arsenal.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Newcastle v Arsenal game.

“This is a fixture where the temperature gauge is developing from ‘lemon and herb’ to ‘extra hot’.

“Both meetings last season between these two fiery teams that like to play on the edge had significant beef with 54 fouls committed and 12 yellow cards shown across the two fixtures.

“With the outright market hard to call, the fouls markets are where my punting instincts have been drawn to under the floodlights at what should be a raucous atmosphere at the cathedral of football.

“Just the raw numbers in terms of fouls committed make the 27 or more fouls to be awarded rate as an exciting option to follow with 11/4 with Sky Bet readily available.

“Also, Dan Burn is bound to have trouble containing Bukayo Saka in one-on-one situations.

“The full-back has been dribbled past 16 times this season – the only defender to have been dribbled past more is Pedro Porro.

“With Burn’s position coming under threat down that flank, like last weekend where he made four fouls vs Wolves, Burn could be in aggressive mood and that makes him a play in the fouls market.

“It’s 4/1 with Sky Bet for him to repeat the feat of the corresponding fixture last season where he made three fouls when faced with stopping Saka.

“Score prediction: Newcastle 1 Arsenal 1”

A lot of good stuff in there, as usual, when it comes to what the Sky Sports expert says.

I am particularly relieved that NUFC are not seen as an ingredient in a ‘lemon and herb’ level fixture, Eddie Howe’s players most definitely have been serving up some ‘extra hot’ stuff.

The last two months and eleven matches have seen Newcastle United serve up 27 red hot goals, only six conceded in over 18 hours of football.

Arsenal are a very good team but so are Newcastle United.

As the Sky Sports man says, this could be a feisty combative match and entertainment guaranteed for neutrals.

I think worth mentioning that Dan Burn did an excellent job on Saka last season in the 0-0 at the Emirates and even at St James’ Park in that 2-0 defeat, I don’t recall Burn or the left side a weak link. Odegaard scored the first from a central position and Schar an own goal for the second from a low cross down Newcastle’s right.

Hopefully Newcastle can be creating too many problems anyway at the other end and as the 27 goals in 11 matches show, including three at Old Trafford on Wednesday, very realistic to hope for goals and very possibly a win for those in black and white today.